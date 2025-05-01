Back
Lipid A hydrophobic biomolecule class, highly diverse in structure and function, that does not form polymers and includes fats, oils, phospholipids, steroids, and waxes. Fatty Acid A hydrocarbon chain with a carboxylic acid group, serving as a building block for several lipid types and varying in saturation. Saturated Fatty Acid A hydrocarbon chain fully loaded with hydrogens, containing only single bonds, typically solid at room temperature. Unsaturated Fatty Acid A hydrocarbon chain with at least one double bond, causing a kink, and usually liquid at room temperature. Trans Fatty Acid An artificial unsaturated fatty acid with a double bond but a straight chain, often found in processed foods and considered unhealthy. Glycerol A three-carbon molecule that forms the backbone to which fatty acids attach in triglycerides and phospholipids. Triglyceride A lipid formed by three fatty acids covalently linked to a glycerol molecule, serving as the main fat storage in animal cells. Dehydration Synthesis A chemical reaction joining molecules by removing water, crucial for forming triglycerides from fatty acids and glycerol. Phospholipid An amphipathic lipid with a phosphate group, a glycerol backbone, and two fatty acid tails, forming the main structure of cell membranes. Amphipathic Molecule A molecule containing both hydrophilic and hydrophobic regions, enabling unique interactions with water and lipids. Steroid A lipid with a structure of four fused carbon rings, not built from fatty acids, and includes molecules like cholesterol. Cholesterol A steroid molecule embedded in animal cell membranes, contributing to membrane structure and fluidity. Wax A lipid composed of long-chain fatty acids and alcohols, providing protection and preventing water loss, as seen in beeswax. Hydrophobic Tail A nonpolar region of a lipid molecule that repels water, commonly found in fatty acid chains of phospholipids. Hydrophilic Head A polar region of a lipid molecule that interacts with water, typically the phosphate-containing part of a phospholipid.
Lipids definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15