Lipid A hydrophobic biomolecule class, highly diverse in structure and function, that does not form polymers and includes fats, oils, phospholipids, steroids, and waxes.

Fatty Acid A hydrocarbon chain with a carboxylic acid group, serving as a building block for several lipid types and varying in saturation.

Saturated Fatty Acid A hydrocarbon chain fully loaded with hydrogens, containing only single bonds, typically solid at room temperature.

Unsaturated Fatty Acid A hydrocarbon chain with at least one double bond, causing a kink, and usually liquid at room temperature.

Trans Fatty Acid An artificial unsaturated fatty acid with a double bond but a straight chain, often found in processed foods and considered unhealthy.

Glycerol A three-carbon molecule that forms the backbone to which fatty acids attach in triglycerides and phospholipids.