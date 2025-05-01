Skip to main content
Major Histocompatibility Complex Molecules definitions

  • Major Histocompatibility Complex
    Surface protein on host cells that displays antigens to T cells, enabling immune recognition and response.
  • MHC Class I
    Molecule present on all nucleated host cells, presenting endogenous antigens to cytotoxic T cells.
  • MHC Class II
    Molecule found only on antigen presenting cells, displaying exogenous antigens to helper T cells.
  • Antigen
    Molecule or fragment recognized as foreign by the immune system, triggering a response.
  • Endogenous Antigen
    Molecule originating from inside a host cell, such as viral proteins, presented by MHC Class I.
  • Exogenous Antigen
    Molecule originating from outside a host cell, internalized and presented by MHC Class II.
  • Cytotoxic T Cell
    Immune cell with CD8 marker that recognizes antigens on MHC Class I and targets infected cells.
  • Helper T Cell
    Immune cell with CD4 marker that recognizes antigens on MHC Class II and coordinates immune responses.
  • Antigen Presenting Cell
    Cell type, such as dendritic cell, macrophage, or B cell, that displays antigens via MHC Class II.
  • CD4 Marker
    Surface protein on helper T cells guiding interaction with MHC Class II molecules.
  • CD8 Marker
    Surface protein on cytotoxic T cells guiding interaction with MHC Class I molecules.
  • T Cell Receptor
    Molecule on T cells that detects antigens presented by MHC molecules, initiating immune responses.
  • Nucleated Host Cell
    Any cell containing a nucleus, capable of expressing MHC Class I molecules.
  • Macrophage
    Type of antigen presenting cell that engulfs pathogens and displays antigens via MHC Class II.
  • Dendritic Cell
    Potent antigen presenting cell specializing in capturing and presenting antigens to T cells.