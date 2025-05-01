Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Major Histocompatibility Complex Surface protein on host cells that displays antigens to T cells, enabling immune recognition and response.

MHC Class I Molecule present on all nucleated host cells, presenting endogenous antigens to cytotoxic T cells.

MHC Class II Molecule found only on antigen presenting cells, displaying exogenous antigens to helper T cells.

Antigen Molecule or fragment recognized as foreign by the immune system, triggering a response.

Endogenous Antigen Molecule originating from inside a host cell, such as viral proteins, presented by MHC Class I.

Exogenous Antigen Molecule originating from outside a host cell, internalized and presented by MHC Class II.