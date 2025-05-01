Back
Major Histocompatibility Complex Surface protein on host cells that displays antigens to T cells, enabling immune recognition and response. MHC Class I Molecule present on all nucleated host cells, presenting endogenous antigens to cytotoxic T cells. MHC Class II Molecule found only on antigen presenting cells, displaying exogenous antigens to helper T cells. Antigen Molecule or fragment recognized as foreign by the immune system, triggering a response. Endogenous Antigen Molecule originating from inside a host cell, such as viral proteins, presented by MHC Class I. Exogenous Antigen Molecule originating from outside a host cell, internalized and presented by MHC Class II. Cytotoxic T Cell Immune cell with CD8 marker that recognizes antigens on MHC Class I and targets infected cells. Helper T Cell Immune cell with CD4 marker that recognizes antigens on MHC Class II and coordinates immune responses. Antigen Presenting Cell Cell type, such as dendritic cell, macrophage, or B cell, that displays antigens via MHC Class II. CD4 Marker Surface protein on helper T cells guiding interaction with MHC Class II molecules. CD8 Marker Surface protein on cytotoxic T cells guiding interaction with MHC Class I molecules. T Cell Receptor Molecule on T cells that detects antigens presented by MHC molecules, initiating immune responses. Nucleated Host Cell Any cell containing a nucleus, capable of expressing MHC Class I molecules. Macrophage Type of antigen presenting cell that engulfs pathogens and displays antigens via MHC Class II. Dendritic Cell Potent antigen presenting cell specializing in capturing and presenting antigens to T cells.
Major Histocompatibility Complex Molecules definitions
