Members of the Bacterial World quiz #1 Flashcards

Members of the Bacterial World quiz #1

Members of the Bacterial World quiz #1
  • Which of the following statements are correct about the domain Bacteria?
    The domain Bacteria consists of unicellular prokaryotic organisms that lack a nucleus and have cell walls containing peptidoglycan.
  • Which of the following bacteria produces an enzyme that breaks down urea?
    Bacteria such as Proteus species produce the enzyme urease, which breaks down urea.
  • Which of the following structures is not found in bacteria?
    A nucleus is not found in bacteria.
  • Which of the following structures or features are found in bacteria?
    Bacteria have cell walls, plasma membranes, ribosomes, and sometimes flagella or pili.
  • Which of the following sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) is caused by a bacterium?
    Gonorrhea is an STD caused by the bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoeae.
  • Which of the following statements regarding the Salmonella bacterium is correct?
    Salmonella is a genus of bacteria that can cause foodborne illness in humans.
  • Why is it difficult to group bacteria into species?
    It is difficult to group bacteria into species because they reproduce asexually and can exchange genetic material horizontally.
  • Which form of bacteria is matched correctly to its description?
    Bacillus: rod-shaped; Coccus: spherical; Spirillum: spiral-shaped.
  • What is the difference between an antibiotic and an antiviral?
    Antibiotics target bacteria, while antivirals target viruses.
  • Which of the following microorganisms colonize portions of the respiratory tract?
    Bacteria such as Streptococcus species can colonize the respiratory tract.
  • Which of the following antibiotics is an inhibitor of cell wall synthesis?
    Penicillin is an antibiotic that inhibits cell wall synthesis.
  • Can you list some examples for each of the three domains of life, including bacteria?
    Examples: Bacteria (Escherichia coli), Archaea (Halobacterium), Eukarya (Saccharomyces cerevisiae).
  • Salmonella and Shigella are examples of which risk group agents?
    Salmonella and Shigella are examples of Risk Group 2 agents.
  • Which of the following could be a precursor for a bacterial colony?
    A single bacterial cell can be a precursor for a bacterial colony.
  • Which of the following are characteristic of a vegetative cell?
    Vegetative cells are metabolically active and capable of growth and reproduction.
  • Which organisms are pus-forming bacteria that grow in clusters like bunches of grapes?
    Staphylococcus species are pus-forming bacteria that grow in clusters.
  • Which of the following is a function of the bacterial flora? Check all that apply.
    Bacterial flora can aid in digestion, protect against pathogens, and synthesize certain vitamins.
  • Which of the following enzymes are expressed by some strains of Staphylococcus aureus?
    Some strains of Staphylococcus aureus express coagulase and catalase enzymes.
  • Which of the following microbial forms has the highest resistance to physical and chemical controls?
    Bacterial endospores have the highest resistance to physical and chemical controls.
  • Which of the following statements describes foodborne illness caused by Salmonella species?
    Salmonella species can cause foodborne illness characterized by diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps.
  • Which of the following bacterial genera is not described correctly?
    The answer depends on the options, but ensure the genus matches its correct description (e.g., Bacillus: rod-shaped, spore-forming).
  • Choose the statements that accurately describe bacteria.
    Bacteria are unicellular prokaryotes that lack a nucleus and reproduce asexually.
  • Which of the following statements is true about bacterial genomes and plasmids?
    Bacterial genomes are usually a single circular chromosome, and plasmids are small, extra-chromosomal DNA molecules.
  • Which of the following statements is not true regarding streptococcal pharyngitis?
    The answer depends on the options, but a false statement might be: 'It is caused by a virus.'
  • Which group of bacteria is known for containing organisms that are predators on other bacteria?
    Bdellovibrio is a group of bacteria known for preying on other bacteria.
  • Which of the following is not a phenotypic trait of bacteria?
    Having a nucleus is not a phenotypic trait of bacteria.
  • Which of the following is not caused by Staphylococcus aureus?
    Staphylococcus aureus does not cause tuberculosis.
  • Microscopic examination of cerebrospinal fluid reveals gram-positive rods. What is the organism?
    Gram-positive rods in cerebrospinal fluid may indicate Listeria monocytogenes.
  • How does Propionibacterium acnes cause acne in humans?
    Propionibacterium acnes contributes to acne by colonizing hair follicles and causing inflammation.
  • What is one type of bacteria found in a healthy gut microbiome?
    Lactobacillus species are commonly found in a healthy gut microbiome.
  • Which type of bacteria can be found in dairy products and can have health-enhancing properties?
    Lactobacillus species are found in dairy products and can have probiotic effects.
  • Which characteristic proves Lactobacillus acidophilus is from the specific kingdom Eubacteria?
    Lactobacillus acidophilus is a unicellular prokaryote with a cell wall containing peptidoglycan.
  • Which organism is not correctly matched to its energy source?
    The answer depends on the options, but ensure the organism's energy source matches its classification (e.g., photoautotroph, chemoheterotroph).
  • During which growth phase will gram-positive bacteria be most susceptible to penicillin?
    Gram-positive bacteria are most susceptible to penicillin during the log (exponential) phase.
  • Plates that have only ampicillin-resistant bacteria growing include which of the following?
    Only bacteria with genes conferring resistance to ampicillin will grow on such plates.
  • Why is the unknown in this example not Pseudomonas?
    The unknown is not Pseudomonas if it does not show characteristics typical of Pseudomonas, such as oxidase positivity or pigment production.
  • Which of the following is true regarding the resistance of bacteria to antibiotics?
    Bacteria can develop resistance to antibiotics through genetic mutations or acquiring resistance genes.