Members of the Bacterial World quiz #1 Flashcards
Members of the Bacterial World quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/37
Which of the following statements are correct about the domain Bacteria?
The domain Bacteria consists of unicellular prokaryotic organisms that lack a nucleus and have cell walls containing peptidoglycan.Which of the following bacteria produces an enzyme that breaks down urea?
Bacteria such as Proteus species produce the enzyme urease, which breaks down urea.Which of the following structures is not found in bacteria?
A nucleus is not found in bacteria.Which of the following structures or features are found in bacteria?
Bacteria have cell walls, plasma membranes, ribosomes, and sometimes flagella or pili.Which of the following sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) is caused by a bacterium?
Gonorrhea is an STD caused by the bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoeae.Which of the following statements regarding the Salmonella bacterium is correct?
Salmonella is a genus of bacteria that can cause foodborne illness in humans.Why is it difficult to group bacteria into species?
It is difficult to group bacteria into species because they reproduce asexually and can exchange genetic material horizontally.Which form of bacteria is matched correctly to its description?
Bacillus: rod-shaped; Coccus: spherical; Spirillum: spiral-shaped.What is the difference between an antibiotic and an antiviral?
Antibiotics target bacteria, while antivirals target viruses.Which of the following microorganisms colonize portions of the respiratory tract?
Bacteria such as Streptococcus species can colonize the respiratory tract.Which of the following antibiotics is an inhibitor of cell wall synthesis?
Penicillin is an antibiotic that inhibits cell wall synthesis.Can you list some examples for each of the three domains of life, including bacteria?
Examples: Bacteria (Escherichia coli), Archaea (Halobacterium), Eukarya (Saccharomyces cerevisiae).Salmonella and Shigella are examples of which risk group agents?
Salmonella and Shigella are examples of Risk Group 2 agents.Which of the following could be a precursor for a bacterial colony?
A single bacterial cell can be a precursor for a bacterial colony.Which of the following are characteristic of a vegetative cell?
Vegetative cells are metabolically active and capable of growth and reproduction.Which organisms are pus-forming bacteria that grow in clusters like bunches of grapes?
Staphylococcus species are pus-forming bacteria that grow in clusters.Which of the following is a function of the bacterial flora? Check all that apply.
Bacterial flora can aid in digestion, protect against pathogens, and synthesize certain vitamins.Which of the following enzymes are expressed by some strains of Staphylococcus aureus?
Some strains of Staphylococcus aureus express coagulase and catalase enzymes.Which of the following microbial forms has the highest resistance to physical and chemical controls?
Bacterial endospores have the highest resistance to physical and chemical controls.Which of the following statements describes foodborne illness caused by Salmonella species?
Salmonella species can cause foodborne illness characterized by diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps.Which of the following bacterial genera is not described correctly?
The answer depends on the options, but ensure the genus matches its correct description (e.g., Bacillus: rod-shaped, spore-forming).Choose the statements that accurately describe bacteria.
Bacteria are unicellular prokaryotes that lack a nucleus and reproduce asexually.Which of the following statements is true about bacterial genomes and plasmids?
Bacterial genomes are usually a single circular chromosome, and plasmids are small, extra-chromosomal DNA molecules.Which of the following statements is not true regarding streptococcal pharyngitis?
The answer depends on the options, but a false statement might be: 'It is caused by a virus.'Which group of bacteria is known for containing organisms that are predators on other bacteria?
Bdellovibrio is a group of bacteria known for preying on other bacteria.Which of the following is not a phenotypic trait of bacteria?
Having a nucleus is not a phenotypic trait of bacteria.Which of the following is not caused by Staphylococcus aureus?
Staphylococcus aureus does not cause tuberculosis.Microscopic examination of cerebrospinal fluid reveals gram-positive rods. What is the organism?
Gram-positive rods in cerebrospinal fluid may indicate Listeria monocytogenes.How does Propionibacterium acnes cause acne in humans?
Propionibacterium acnes contributes to acne by colonizing hair follicles and causing inflammation.What is one type of bacteria found in a healthy gut microbiome?
Lactobacillus species are commonly found in a healthy gut microbiome.Which type of bacteria can be found in dairy products and can have health-enhancing properties?
Lactobacillus species are found in dairy products and can have probiotic effects.Which characteristic proves Lactobacillus acidophilus is from the specific kingdom Eubacteria?
Lactobacillus acidophilus is a unicellular prokaryote with a cell wall containing peptidoglycan.Which organism is not correctly matched to its energy source?
The answer depends on the options, but ensure the organism's energy source matches its classification (e.g., photoautotroph, chemoheterotroph).During which growth phase will gram-positive bacteria be most susceptible to penicillin?
Gram-positive bacteria are most susceptible to penicillin during the log (exponential) phase.Plates that have only ampicillin-resistant bacteria growing include which of the following?
Only bacteria with genes conferring resistance to ampicillin will grow on such plates.Why is the unknown in this example not Pseudomonas?
The unknown is not Pseudomonas if it does not show characteristics typical of Pseudomonas, such as oxidase positivity or pigment production.Which of the following is true regarding the resistance of bacteria to antibiotics?
Bacteria can develop resistance to antibiotics through genetic mutations or acquiring resistance genes.