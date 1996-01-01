Members of the Bacterial World quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 37 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following statements are correct about the domain Bacteria? The domain Bacteria consists of unicellular prokaryotic organisms that lack a nucleus and have cell walls containing peptidoglycan.

Which of the following bacteria produces an enzyme that breaks down urea? Bacteria such as Proteus species produce the enzyme urease, which breaks down urea.

Which of the following structures is not found in bacteria? A nucleus is not found in bacteria.

Which of the following structures or features are found in bacteria? Bacteria have cell walls, plasma membranes, ribosomes, and sometimes flagella or pili.

Which of the following sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) is caused by a bacterium? Gonorrhea is an STD caused by the bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoeae.

Which of the following statements regarding the Salmonella bacterium is correct? Salmonella is a genus of bacteria that can cause foodborne illness in humans.