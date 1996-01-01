Members of the Bacterial World quiz #2 Flashcards
Members of the Bacterial World quiz #2
Which of the following bacteria use their flagella to invade mucus membranes and cause infections?
Bacteria such as Vibrio cholerae use flagella to invade mucus membranes.Which two of the following are bacterial defense mechanisms against viruses?
Restriction enzymes and CRISPR systems are bacterial defense mechanisms against viruses.Which of the following are correct words to describe the flagellum on the bacterial cell shown here?
Flagella can be described as monotrichous (single), lophotrichous (tuft), amphitrichous (both ends), or peritrichous (all over).Which of the following is not a method by which antibiotics attempt to kill bacteria?
Antibiotics do not kill bacteria by targeting eukaryotic nuclei.Human pathogens are considered which of the following?
Human pathogens are considered disease-causing microorganisms.Which of the following is not a symptom of the external parasite lice?
Fever is not a typical symptom of lice infestation.Is this bacterial strain positive or negative for mannitol fermentation?
If the medium turns yellow, the strain is positive for mannitol fermentation; if not, it is negative.Which drawing in the figure is streptococci?
Streptococci appear as chains of spherical cells.Which of the following bacteria are routinely tested for drug susceptibility?
Pathogenic bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus and Escherichia coli are routinely tested.Which antimicrobials is not commonly used to treat burns?
Vancomycin is not commonly used topically for burns.Production of macules and papules is characteristic of which of the following infectious diseases?
Diseases like measles and chickenpox produce macules and papules.Which of the following is not a spore-forming pathogen?
Escherichia coli is not a spore-forming pathogen.Under what circumstances is it relevant to establish the number of bacterial cells in a sample?
It is relevant when assessing contamination, infection risk, or effectiveness of sterilization.Which of the following factors is believed to limit the size of most bacterial cells?
Surface area-to-volume ratio limits the size of bacterial cells.In which of the following scenarios may a bactericidal drug be chosen over a bacteriostatic drug?
Bactericidal drugs are preferred in severe infections or in immunocompromised patients.Which of the following is true about Clostridium difficile (C. difficile)?
Clostridium difficile is a spore-forming bacterium that can cause antibiotic-associated diarrhea.Which of the following are characteristics of S. aureus?
S. aureus is gram-positive, forms clusters, and can produce toxins.Which of the following organisms will grow on agar plates incubated in an anaerobic jar?
Obligate anaerobes and facultative anaerobes will grow in an anaerobic jar.Which of the following characteristics are true for bacterioplankton?
Bacterioplankton are bacteria that live in aquatic environments and contribute to nutrient cycling.Which antibacterials are effective against Pseudomonas aeruginosa?
Antibiotics such as piperacillin-tazobactam and ciprofloxacin are effective against Pseudomonas aeruginosa.Which of the following is a nonpathogen that is safely used in teaching labs?
Escherichia coli K-12 is a nonpathogenic strain used in teaching labs.Which of the following is not a membrane-disrupting toxin?
Botulinum toxin is not a membrane-disrupting toxin; it is a neurotoxin.In streptococci, what is the typical arrangement of the cells?
Streptococci typically form chains of spherical cells.Which of the following is an example of an infectious disease that is also a communicable disease?
Tuberculosis is an infectious and communicable disease.Which of the following are correct about Propionibacterium acnes?
Propionibacterium acnes is a skin bacterium associated with acne.Which of the following is not a possible side effect of antimicrobial therapy?
Improved digestion is not a side effect of antimicrobial therapy.Which of the following statements about staphylococcal food poisoning is false?
A false statement would be: 'Staphylococcal food poisoning is caused by a virus.'Which of the following are contributing factors to the pathogenicity of N. gonorrhoeae?
Factors include pili for attachment and the ability to evade the immune system.Some bacteria, viruses, parasites, and fungi are known as what?
They are known as pathogens.Spirilla, a type of bacteria, are: a) organelles b) prokaryotes c) mitochondria d) eukaryotes
b) prokaryotesA commensal bacterium is one that:
Lives on or in a host without causing harm.Organisms that can cause nongonococcal urethritis are classified with which group?
They are classified with bacteria.Nonpathogenic bacteria are _____.
Nonpathogenic bacteria are harmless and do not cause disease.The chemoheterotroph Proteus vulgaris is a rod-shaped bacterium classified with which group?
Proteus vulgaris is classified with the domain Bacteria.The domain Bacteria consists of organisms which are:
Unicellular prokaryotes with cell walls containing peptidoglycan.A sign of a bacterial infection is the presence of _____.
Pus is a common sign of bacterial infection.Bacterial cells could have any of the following appendages except:
Cilia are not found in bacterial cells.Most of the available antimicrobial agents are effective against:
Most are effective against bacteria.The fimbriae of Neisseria gonorrhoeae and enteropathogenic E. coli are examples of:
Fimbriae are examples of bacterial attachment structures.Penicillin would be most effective against:
Penicillin is most effective against gram-positive bacteria.