Members of the Bacterial World quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of the following bacteria use their flagella to invade mucus membranes and cause infections? Bacteria such as Vibrio cholerae use flagella to invade mucus membranes.

Which two of the following are bacterial defense mechanisms against viruses? Restriction enzymes and CRISPR systems are bacterial defense mechanisms against viruses.

Which of the following are correct words to describe the flagellum on the bacterial cell shown here? Flagella can be described as monotrichous (single), lophotrichous (tuft), amphitrichous (both ends), or peritrichous (all over).

Which of the following is not a method by which antibiotics attempt to kill bacteria? Antibiotics do not kill bacteria by targeting eukaryotic nuclei.

Human pathogens are considered which of the following? Human pathogens are considered disease-causing microorganisms.

Which of the following is not a symptom of the external parasite lice? Fever is not a typical symptom of lice infestation.