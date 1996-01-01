Members of the Bacterial World quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 39 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following structures is only found in some, but not all, bacterial species? Flagella.

Staphylococcus aureus is responsible for all of the following except: Staphylococcus aureus does not cause tetanus.

What structure protects bacteria from being phagocytized? The capsule (glycocalyx) protects bacteria from phagocytosis.

Domain of unicellular prokaryotes that have cell walls containing peptidoglycan: Bacteria.

All of the following bacteria can cause foodborne illness except: Mycobacterium tuberculosis does not cause foodborne illness.

Examples of biological hazards include parasites, fungi, bacteria, and: Viruses.