Members of the Bacterial World quiz #4 Flashcards

Members of the Bacterial World quiz #4
  • Which of the following structures is only found in some, but not all, bacterial species?
    Flagella.
  • Staphylococcus aureus is responsible for all of the following except:
    Staphylococcus aureus does not cause tetanus.
  • What structure protects bacteria from being phagocytized?
    The capsule (glycocalyx) protects bacteria from phagocytosis.
  • Domain of unicellular prokaryotes that have cell walls containing peptidoglycan:
    Bacteria.
  • All of the following bacteria can cause foodborne illness except:
    Mycobacterium tuberculosis does not cause foodborne illness.
  • Examples of biological hazards include parasites, fungi, bacteria, and:
    Viruses.
  • Peritrichous bacteria make a run when:
    All flagella rotate in the same direction, propelling the cell forward.
  • Pathogenic bacteria are responsible for all of the following except:
    Pathogenic bacteria do not cause genetic disorders.
  • Which of the following statements regarding the Salmonella bacterium is correct?
    Salmonella is a genus of bacteria that can cause foodborne illness.
  • Appendages that propel bacterial cells through an aqueous environment include axial filaments and:
    Flagella.
  • The first microbes to colonize the upper respiratory tract are streptococci.
    True.
  • E. coli sketchy
    E. coli is a gram-negative, rod-shaped bacterium commonly found in the intestines.
  • Bacterial contamination can spread quickly because of the conditions are right.
    True; bacteria can multiply rapidly under favorable conditions.
  • Shigella sketchy
    Shigella is a gram-negative, rod-shaped bacterium that causes dysentery.
  • Staph bacteria are responsible for milady
    Staphylococcus bacteria can cause skin infections and other diseases.
  • Which one of the following situations would most likely promote bacterial contamination?
    Improper food handling and storage promote bacterial contamination.
  • Listeria sketchy
    Listeria is a gram-positive, rod-shaped bacterium that can cause foodborne illness.
  • Pus-forming bacterial cells that form in long chains and cause blood poisoning are called:
    Streptococci.
  • Unicellular prokaryotes that live in dust
    Bacteria are unicellular prokaryotes that can live in dust.
  • Viral hepatitis is caused by Bacillus cereus.
    False; viral hepatitis is caused by viruses, not Bacillus cereus.
  • Hair-like projections used by bacilli and spirilla to move themselves are called cilia or:
    Flagella (bacteria do not have cilia).
  • Campylobacter sketchy
    Campylobacter is a curved, gram-negative bacterium that causes gastroenteritis.
  • Roundworms cause coughing, dull hair coats and dyspnea in livestock.
    True; roundworms are parasitic helminths that can cause these symptoms.
  • Which of the following bacteria cause spoilage of food?
    Bacteria such as Pseudomonas and Lactobacillus can cause food spoilage.
  • Pathogenic bacteria may produce:
    Toxins, enzymes, and other virulence factors.
  • Gastrointestinal (GI) bacteria in the body _____
    Aid in digestion and protect against pathogens.
  • Staph bacteria are responsible for __________.
    Skin infections, food poisoning, and toxic shock syndrome.
  • The term aerotolerant anaerobe refers to an organism that:
    Does not use oxygen but can tolerate its presence.
  • Which bacteria cause the greatest harm in the food industry?
    Pathogenic bacteria such as Salmonella, Listeria, and E. coli.
  • Staph infection, cholera, E. coli
    Staph infection is caused by Staphylococcus, cholera by Vibrio cholerae, and E. coli can cause various infections.
  • Eubacteria are classified by:
    Cell shape, cell wall composition, and metabolic characteristics.
  • Spirilla, a type of bacteria, are:
    Spiral-shaped prokaryotes.
  • Which of the following is a common and serious foodborne pathogen?
    Salmonella is a common and serious foodborne pathogen.
  • Which of the following is not a general mechanism of antimicrobial drug actions?
    Altering host DNA is not a mechanism of antimicrobial drugs.
  • Which is a small bacterium that lives in lice, fleas, ticks, and mites?
    Rickettsia species.
  • Which of the following is not true of staphylococci?
    Staphylococci do not form chains; they form clusters.
  • Which of the following describe the typical growth patterns/bacterial type of S. aureus?
    S. aureus grows in irregular clusters of spherical cells.
  • Which of the following are properties of the salmonellae?
    Salmonellae are gram-negative, rod-shaped, and can cause foodborne illness.