Members of the Bacterial World quiz #4 Flashcards
Members of the Bacterial World quiz #4
Which of the following structures is only found in some, but not all, bacterial species?
Flagella.Staphylococcus aureus is responsible for all of the following except:
Staphylococcus aureus does not cause tetanus.What structure protects bacteria from being phagocytized?
The capsule (glycocalyx) protects bacteria from phagocytosis.Domain of unicellular prokaryotes that have cell walls containing peptidoglycan:
Bacteria.All of the following bacteria can cause foodborne illness except:
Mycobacterium tuberculosis does not cause foodborne illness.Examples of biological hazards include parasites, fungi, bacteria, and:
Viruses.Peritrichous bacteria make a run when:
All flagella rotate in the same direction, propelling the cell forward.Pathogenic bacteria are responsible for all of the following except:
Pathogenic bacteria do not cause genetic disorders.Which of the following statements regarding the Salmonella bacterium is correct?
Salmonella is a genus of bacteria that can cause foodborne illness.Appendages that propel bacterial cells through an aqueous environment include axial filaments and:
Flagella.The first microbes to colonize the upper respiratory tract are streptococci.
True.E. coli sketchy
E. coli is a gram-negative, rod-shaped bacterium commonly found in the intestines.Bacterial contamination can spread quickly because of the conditions are right.
True; bacteria can multiply rapidly under favorable conditions.Shigella sketchy
Shigella is a gram-negative, rod-shaped bacterium that causes dysentery.Staph bacteria are responsible for milady
Staphylococcus bacteria can cause skin infections and other diseases.Which one of the following situations would most likely promote bacterial contamination?
Improper food handling and storage promote bacterial contamination.Listeria sketchy
Listeria is a gram-positive, rod-shaped bacterium that can cause foodborne illness.Pus-forming bacterial cells that form in long chains and cause blood poisoning are called:
Streptococci.Unicellular prokaryotes that live in dust
Bacteria are unicellular prokaryotes that can live in dust.Viral hepatitis is caused by Bacillus cereus.
False; viral hepatitis is caused by viruses, not Bacillus cereus.Hair-like projections used by bacilli and spirilla to move themselves are called cilia or:
Flagella (bacteria do not have cilia).Campylobacter sketchy
Campylobacter is a curved, gram-negative bacterium that causes gastroenteritis.Roundworms cause coughing, dull hair coats and dyspnea in livestock.
True; roundworms are parasitic helminths that can cause these symptoms.Which of the following bacteria cause spoilage of food?
Bacteria such as Pseudomonas and Lactobacillus can cause food spoilage.Pathogenic bacteria may produce:
Toxins, enzymes, and other virulence factors.Gastrointestinal (GI) bacteria in the body _____
Aid in digestion and protect against pathogens.Staph bacteria are responsible for __________.
Skin infections, food poisoning, and toxic shock syndrome.The term aerotolerant anaerobe refers to an organism that:
Does not use oxygen but can tolerate its presence.Which bacteria cause the greatest harm in the food industry?
Pathogenic bacteria such as Salmonella, Listeria, and E. coli.Staph infection, cholera, E. coli
Staph infection is caused by Staphylococcus, cholera by Vibrio cholerae, and E. coli can cause various infections.Eubacteria are classified by:
Cell shape, cell wall composition, and metabolic characteristics.Spirilla, a type of bacteria, are:
Spiral-shaped prokaryotes.Which of the following is a common and serious foodborne pathogen?
Altering host DNA is not a mechanism of antimicrobial drugs.Which is a small bacterium that lives in lice, fleas, ticks, and mites?
Rickettsia species.Which of the following is not true of staphylococci?
Staphylococci do not form chains; they form clusters.Which of the following describe the typical growth patterns/bacterial type of S. aureus?
S. aureus grows in irregular clusters of spherical cells.Which of the following are properties of the salmonellae?
Salmonellae are gram-negative, rod-shaped, and can cause foodborne illness.