Meselson-Stahl Experiment A landmark study using isotopic labeling to confirm the semi-conservative mechanism of DNA replication in E. coli.

Semi-conservative Model A replication process where each DNA molecule contains one parental strand and one newly synthesized strand.

Conservative Model A disproven hypothesis suggesting the original DNA molecule remains intact while an entirely new copy is made.

Dispersive Model A rejected theory proposing that parental DNA is interspersed in segments throughout both strands of daughter molecules.

DNA Replication The cellular process ensuring genetic information is accurately copied for transmission to new cells.

E. coli A bacterial species used as a model organism to study DNA replication mechanisms in the experiment.