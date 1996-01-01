Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Microbial Growth Curves in a Closed System quiz #1 Flashcards

Microbial Growth Curves in a Closed System quiz #1
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/11
  • Which of the following characterizes the lag phase of a normal bacterial growth curve?
    The lag phase is characterized by cells adjusting to their new environment and synthesizing enzymes required for growth, with little to no increase in cell number.
  • Which category of diagnosis is represented by studying a microbe’s utilization of nutrients?
    Studying a microbe’s utilization of nutrients falls under metabolic or biochemical diagnosis, as it involves analyzing metabolic activities such as nutrient uptake and metabolite production.
  • Which graph best represents the general rate at which bacteria reproduce in a closed system?
    A graph with a logarithmic Y-axis (number of cells) and a time-based X-axis, showing four phases: lag, exponential (log), stationary, and decline, best represents bacterial reproduction in a closed system.
  • The growth of bacterial cultures in a closed system is best described as occurring in four distinct phases: lag, log (exponential), stationary, and decline (death).
    Bacterial growth in a closed system follows four phases: lag (adjustment), log (exponential growth), stationary (growth equals death rate), and decline (increased cell death).
  • What are the typical growth patterns observed in broth cultures during the different phases of the bacterial growth curve?
    In broth cultures: lag phase shows little turbidity, log phase shows increasing turbidity, stationary phase shows maximum turbidity, and decline phase shows decreasing turbidity as cells die.
  • The log phase of a normal growth curve is also referred to as the exponential phase.
    True. The log phase is also called the exponential phase, where cells divide and grow at a continuous, rapid rate.
  • Which of the growth curves represents an obligate anaerobe grown in the presence of oxygen?
    An obligate anaerobe grown in the presence of oxygen would show a rapid decline or no significant growth, as oxygen is toxic to these organisms.
  • During which phase of growth are bacteria most susceptible to antibiotics?
    Bacteria are most susceptible to antibiotics during the log (exponential) phase, when they are actively dividing.
  • The log phase of a normal growth curve is also referred to as the growth phase.
    True. The log phase is the active growth phase where cells divide rapidly.
  • How many generations does it take for a single bacterial cell to become 256 cells?
    It takes 8 generations for a single bacterial cell to become 256 cells (since 2^8 = 256).
  • Identify the phases of a bacterial growth curve. Not all labels are used.
    The phases of a bacterial growth curve are: lag phase, log (exponential) phase, stationary phase, and decline (death) phase.