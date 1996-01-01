Mitochondria & Chloroplasts quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the site for ATP synthesis in bacterial cells? In bacterial cells, ATP synthesis occurs at the cell (plasma) membrane, since bacteria lack mitochondria.

What process do mitochondria use to generate ATP for the cell? Mitochondria use cellular respiration to break down food sources like sugars and lipids to generate ATP.

What are the two membranes of the mitochondria called? The two membranes are called the outer membrane and the folded inner membrane.

What is the name of the folds found in the inner mitochondrial membrane? The folds in the inner mitochondrial membrane are called cristae.

What does the mitochondrial matrix contain? The mitochondrial matrix contains enzymes, ribosomes, and mitochondrial DNA.

What is the main function of chloroplasts in plant cells? Chloroplasts are responsible for photosynthesis, converting sunlight, carbon dioxide, and water into glucose and oxygen.