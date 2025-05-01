Back
Mitosis A process in eukaryotic cells where the nucleus divides, producing two genetically identical diploid cells through five distinct phases. Meiosis A two-stage division in germ cells resulting in four genetically diverse haploid gametes, essential for sexual reproduction. Diploid Cell A cell containing two complete sets of chromosomes, typically found in somatic and germ cells before division. Haploid Cell A cell with only one set of chromosomes, produced during meiosis and found in gametes like sperm and eggs. Somatic Cell Any body cell except gametes, undergoing mitosis to produce genetically identical offspring cells. Germ Cell A precursor cell in sexual organisms that undergoes meiosis to form gametes. Gamete A sex cell, such as sperm or egg, carrying half the chromosome number and formed through meiosis. Chromosome A structure of tightly coiled DNA and proteins, visible during cell division and carrying genetic information. Sister Chromatid One of two identical DNA strands joined at a centromere, separated during mitosis and meiosis II. Homologous Chromosome A pair of chromosomes, one from each parent, that are separated during meiosis I to ensure genetic diversity. Mitotic Spindle A structure of microtubules that organizes and separates chromosomes during mitosis and meiosis. Cytokinesis The division of the cytoplasm following nuclear division, resulting in two or four separate cells. Prophase The mitosis phase where chromatin condenses into visible chromosomes and the mitotic spindle begins to form. Metaphase The mitosis phase where chromosomes align in a single row at the cell's center, preparing for separation. Anaphase The mitosis phase where sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite poles, ensuring equal DNA distribution.
Mitosis & Meiosis definitions
