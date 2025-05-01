Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Mitosis A process in eukaryotic cells where the nucleus divides, producing two genetically identical diploid cells through five distinct phases.

Meiosis A two-stage division in germ cells resulting in four genetically diverse haploid gametes, essential for sexual reproduction.

Diploid Cell A cell containing two complete sets of chromosomes, typically found in somatic and germ cells before division.

Haploid Cell A cell with only one set of chromosomes, produced during meiosis and found in gametes like sperm and eggs.

Somatic Cell Any body cell except gametes, undergoing mitosis to produce genetically identical offspring cells.

Germ Cell A precursor cell in sexual organisms that undergoes meiosis to form gametes.