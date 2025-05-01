Back
Monomer Single building block that can be repetitively linked to others to form larger molecular chains. Polymer Long chain composed of many linked building blocks, forming a larger biomolecule. Carbohydrate Biomolecule built from monosaccharide units, often represented as hexagonal shapes. Protein Biomolecule constructed from amino acid units, often depicted as circles in diagrams. Nucleic Acid Biomolecule assembled from nucleotide units, essential for genetic information storage. Lipid Biomolecule that lacks a consistent building block for forming larger molecular structures. Monosaccharide Simple sugar unit serving as the foundational building block for carbohydrate chains. Amino Acid Organic molecule serving as the fundamental building block for protein chains. Nucleotide Molecular unit that links together to form nucleic acid polymers like DNA and RNA. Dehydration Synthesis Chemical process that forms covalent bonds between building blocks by releasing water. Hydrolysis Chemical process that breaks covalent bonds in polymers by adding water, releasing smaller units. Covalent Bond Strong chemical linkage formed between building blocks during polymer assembly. Hydroxyl Group Functional group (OH) involved in forming water during the assembly of larger molecules.
Monomers & Polymers definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13