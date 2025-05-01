Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Monomer Single building block that can be repetitively linked to others to form larger molecular chains.

Polymer Long chain composed of many linked building blocks, forming a larger biomolecule.

Carbohydrate Biomolecule built from monosaccharide units, often represented as hexagonal shapes.

Protein Biomolecule constructed from amino acid units, often depicted as circles in diagrams.

Nucleic Acid Biomolecule assembled from nucleotide units, essential for genetic information storage.

Lipid Biomolecule that lacks a consistent building block for forming larger molecular structures.