Monomers & Polymers definitions

  • Monomer
    Single building block that can be repetitively linked to others to form larger molecular chains.
  • Polymer
    Long chain composed of many linked building blocks, forming a larger biomolecule.
  • Carbohydrate
    Biomolecule built from monosaccharide units, often represented as hexagonal shapes.
  • Protein
    Biomolecule constructed from amino acid units, often depicted as circles in diagrams.
  • Nucleic Acid
    Biomolecule assembled from nucleotide units, essential for genetic information storage.
  • Lipid
    Biomolecule that lacks a consistent building block for forming larger molecular structures.
  • Monosaccharide
    Simple sugar unit serving as the foundational building block for carbohydrate chains.
  • Amino Acid
    Organic molecule serving as the fundamental building block for protein chains.
  • Nucleotide
    Molecular unit that links together to form nucleic acid polymers like DNA and RNA.
  • Dehydration Synthesis
    Chemical process that forms covalent bonds between building blocks by releasing water.
  • Hydrolysis
    Chemical process that breaks covalent bonds in polymers by adding water, releasing smaller units.
  • Covalent Bond
    Strong chemical linkage formed between building blocks during polymer assembly.
  • Hydroxyl Group
    Functional group (OH) involved in forming water during the assembly of larger molecules.