  • Noncovalent Bonds
    Interactions between atoms resulting from full or partial charges, without any sharing of electrons.
  • Covalent Bonds
    Connections between atoms involving the sharing of electrons, forming strong chemical links.
  • Electrostatic Interactions
    Attractions or repulsions between charged particles, forming the basis for certain strong noncovalent bonds.
  • Van Der Waals Interactions
    Weak attractions between molecules due to temporary partial charges, less emphasized in biology courses.
  • Ionic Bonds
    Strong attractions between oppositely charged ions, classified as a type of noncovalent bond.
  • Hydrogen Bonds
    Attractions involving a hydrogen atom and an electronegative atom, important in biological molecules.
  • Partial Charges
    Uneven distribution of electrons in a molecule, leading to regions with slight positive or negative character.
  • Full Charges
    Complete separation of electrical charge, resulting in distinct positive and negative ions.
  • Chemical Bonds Map
    A visual guide outlining the relationships and categories of different chemical bonds discussed in lessons.
  • Nonpolar Covalent Bonds
    Connections where electrons are shared equally between atoms, resulting in no charge separation.
  • Polar Covalent Bonds
    Connections where electrons are shared unequally, creating regions of partial positive and negative charge.
  • Atoms
    Basic units of matter that interact to form various types of chemical bonds, including noncovalent ones.
  • Ions
    Atoms or molecules carrying a net electrical charge due to loss or gain of electrons, central to ionic bonds.