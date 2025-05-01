Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Noncovalent Bonds Interactions between atoms resulting from full or partial charges, without any sharing of electrons.

Covalent Bonds Connections between atoms involving the sharing of electrons, forming strong chemical links.

Electrostatic Interactions Attractions or repulsions between charged particles, forming the basis for certain strong noncovalent bonds.

Van Der Waals Interactions Weak attractions between molecules due to temporary partial charges, less emphasized in biology courses.

Ionic Bonds Strong attractions between oppositely charged ions, classified as a type of noncovalent bond.

Hydrogen Bonds Attractions involving a hydrogen atom and an electronegative atom, important in biological molecules.