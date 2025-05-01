Back
Noncovalent Bonds Interactions between atoms resulting from full or partial charges, without any sharing of electrons. Covalent Bonds Connections between atoms involving the sharing of electrons, forming strong chemical links. Electrostatic Interactions Attractions or repulsions between charged particles, forming the basis for certain strong noncovalent bonds. Van Der Waals Interactions Weak attractions between molecules due to temporary partial charges, less emphasized in biology courses. Ionic Bonds Strong attractions between oppositely charged ions, classified as a type of noncovalent bond. Hydrogen Bonds Attractions involving a hydrogen atom and an electronegative atom, important in biological molecules. Partial Charges Uneven distribution of electrons in a molecule, leading to regions with slight positive or negative character. Full Charges Complete separation of electrical charge, resulting in distinct positive and negative ions. Chemical Bonds Map A visual guide outlining the relationships and categories of different chemical bonds discussed in lessons. Nonpolar Covalent Bonds Connections where electrons are shared equally between atoms, resulting in no charge separation. Polar Covalent Bonds Connections where electrons are shared unequally, creating regions of partial positive and negative charge. Atoms Basic units of matter that interact to form various types of chemical bonds, including noncovalent ones. Ions Atoms or molecules carrying a net electrical charge due to loss or gain of electrons, central to ionic bonds.
Noncovalent Bonds definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13