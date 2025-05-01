Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Microbial Antagonism Protection against pathogens by resident microbes occupying space and producing inhibitory substances in the urogenital tract.

Urinary Microbiome Community of microorganisms residing in the urinary tract, influenced by urine's antimicrobial properties and flushing action.

Vaginal Microbiome Diverse microbial population in the vagina, dominated by Lactobacillus, crucial for maintaining acidic pH and preventing infections.

Lactobacillus Genus of bacteria prevalent in the vagina, responsible for acid production and defense against invading pathogens.

Streptococcus Genus of bacteria commonly found in the urinary tract, part of the normal microbial community.

Candida Yeast species present in some healthy vaginal microbiomes, but capable of causing infections if overgrown.