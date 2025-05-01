Skip to main content
Normal Microbiota of the Urogenital System definitions

  • Microbial Antagonism
    Protection against pathogens by resident microbes occupying space and producing inhibitory substances in the urogenital tract.
  • Urinary Microbiome
    Community of microorganisms residing in the urinary tract, influenced by urine's antimicrobial properties and flushing action.
  • Vaginal Microbiome
    Diverse microbial population in the vagina, dominated by Lactobacillus, crucial for maintaining acidic pH and preventing infections.
  • Lactobacillus
    Genus of bacteria prevalent in the vagina, responsible for acid production and defense against invading pathogens.
  • Streptococcus
    Genus of bacteria commonly found in the urinary tract, part of the normal microbial community.
  • Candida
    Yeast species present in some healthy vaginal microbiomes, but capable of causing infections if overgrown.
  • Acidic pH
    Low pH environment (3.8–4.5) in the vagina, maintained by lactic acid, which inhibits pathogen growth.
  • Lactic Acid
    Metabolic product of glycogen fermentation by Lactobacillus, essential for sustaining vaginal acidity.
  • Glycogen
    Polysaccharide produced by vaginal walls, serving as a substrate for beneficial bacteria to generate lactic acid.
  • Hydrogen Peroxide
    Antimicrobial compound produced by vaginal bacteria, contributing to the inhibition of harmful microbes.
  • Antimicrobial Peptides
    Small proteins secreted by resident bacteria that suppress the growth of potential pathogens in the vagina.
  • Flushing Action
    Physical removal of microbes from the urinary tract by the forceful flow of urine.
  • Ammonia
    Chemical present in urine that contributes to its antimicrobial properties.
  • Sphincters
    Muscular structures in the urinary tract that help regulate flow and prevent microbial ascent.
  • Valves
    Anatomical features between the bladder and ureters that restrict upward movement of microbes.