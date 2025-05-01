Back
Microbial Antagonism Protection against pathogens by resident microbes occupying space and producing inhibitory substances in the urogenital tract. Urinary Microbiome Community of microorganisms residing in the urinary tract, influenced by urine's antimicrobial properties and flushing action. Vaginal Microbiome Diverse microbial population in the vagina, dominated by Lactobacillus, crucial for maintaining acidic pH and preventing infections. Lactobacillus Genus of bacteria prevalent in the vagina, responsible for acid production and defense against invading pathogens. Streptococcus Genus of bacteria commonly found in the urinary tract, part of the normal microbial community. Candida Yeast species present in some healthy vaginal microbiomes, but capable of causing infections if overgrown. Acidic pH Low pH environment (3.8–4.5) in the vagina, maintained by lactic acid, which inhibits pathogen growth. Lactic Acid Metabolic product of glycogen fermentation by Lactobacillus, essential for sustaining vaginal acidity. Glycogen Polysaccharide produced by vaginal walls, serving as a substrate for beneficial bacteria to generate lactic acid. Hydrogen Peroxide Antimicrobial compound produced by vaginal bacteria, contributing to the inhibition of harmful microbes. Antimicrobial Peptides Small proteins secreted by resident bacteria that suppress the growth of potential pathogens in the vagina. Flushing Action Physical removal of microbes from the urinary tract by the forceful flow of urine. Ammonia Chemical present in urine that contributes to its antimicrobial properties. Sphincters Muscular structures in the urinary tract that help regulate flow and prevent microbial ascent. Valves Anatomical features between the bladder and ureters that restrict upward movement of microbes.
Normal Microbiota of the Urogenital System definitions
