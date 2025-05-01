Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Nucleic Acid A biomolecule polymer responsible for storing and encoding genetic information, composed of nucleotide monomers.

Nucleotide A monomer unit made of a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base, forming nucleic acid chains.

Phosphate Group A functional group containing phosphorus, forming part of the nucleotide structure and the nucleic acid backbone.

Pentose Sugar A five-membered ring sugar found in nucleotides; deoxyribose in DNA and ribose in RNA.

Nitrogenous Base A molecule rich in nitrogen atoms, classified as purine or pyrimidine, providing genetic code specificity.

Phosphodiester Bond A covalent linkage joining nucleotides in a nucleic acid, forming the sugar-phosphate backbone.