Nucleic Acid A biomolecule polymer responsible for storing and encoding genetic information, composed of nucleotide monomers. Nucleotide A monomer unit made of a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base, forming nucleic acid chains. Phosphate Group A functional group containing phosphorus, forming part of the nucleotide structure and the nucleic acid backbone. Pentose Sugar A five-membered ring sugar found in nucleotides; deoxyribose in DNA and ribose in RNA. Nitrogenous Base A molecule rich in nitrogen atoms, classified as purine or pyrimidine, providing genetic code specificity. Phosphodiester Bond A covalent linkage joining nucleotides in a nucleic acid, forming the sugar-phosphate backbone. Sugar-Phosphate Backbone A repeating chain of sugars and phosphates, providing structural support and directionality to nucleic acids. Directionality The orientation of nucleic acid strands, defined by chemically distinct 5' and 3' ends. Deoxyribose A pentose sugar lacking one oxygen atom, found in DNA nucleotides. Ribose A pentose sugar with a hydroxyl group, present in RNA nucleotides. Purine A double-ring nitrogenous base; includes adenine and guanine, pairing with pyrimidines in nucleic acids. Pyrimidine A single-ring nitrogenous base; includes cytosine, thymine, and uracil, pairing with purines. Double Helix A twisted ladder-like structure formed by two antiparallel DNA strands connected by base pairs. Antiparallel Strands Two nucleic acid chains running in opposite 5' to 3' directions, essential for DNA structure. Hydrogen Bond A weak interaction stabilizing DNA structure by connecting complementary nitrogenous bases across strands.
