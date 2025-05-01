Back
Osmosis Passive movement of water across a semipermeable membrane, driven by solute concentration differences, without energy input. Passive Diffusion Movement of molecules from high to low concentration without energy, as seen in water movement during osmosis. Semipermeable Membrane Barrier allowing selective passage of certain molecules, such as water, while blocking others like solutes. Solvent Substance, typically water in biology, that dissolves solutes and moves across membranes during osmosis. Solute Dissolved substance in a solution, whose concentration determines the direction of water movement in osmosis. Tonicity Relative concentration of solutes in two regions separated by a membrane, influencing water movement. Hypotonic Solution Environment with lower solute and higher water concentration compared to another region, causing cells to swell. Isotonic Solution Environment with equal solute concentration on both sides of a membrane, resulting in no net water movement. Hypertonic Solution Environment with higher solute and lower water concentration compared to another region, causing cells to shrink. Cell Lysis Bursting of a cell due to excessive water intake, often occurring in animal cells in hypotonic environments. Turgor Pressure Pressure exerted by water inside the cell membrane against the cell wall, maintaining plant cell structure. Dehydration Loss of water from cells, leading to shrinkage and impaired function, especially in hypertonic environments. Cell Wall Rigid outer layer in plant cells that prevents bursting and supports turgor pressure during water influx. Biological Membrane Structure composed of lipid bilayers that separates cell interior from the external environment and regulates movement. Water Concentration Amount of water present in a solution, inversely related to solute concentration and crucial for osmosis direction.
Osmosis definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15