Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Osmosis Passive movement of water across a semipermeable membrane, driven by solute concentration differences, without energy input.

Passive Diffusion Movement of molecules from high to low concentration without energy, as seen in water movement during osmosis.

Semipermeable Membrane Barrier allowing selective passage of certain molecules, such as water, while blocking others like solutes.

Solvent Substance, typically water in biology, that dissolves solutes and moves across membranes during osmosis.

Solute Dissolved substance in a solution, whose concentration determines the direction of water movement in osmosis.

Tonicity Relative concentration of solutes in two regions separated by a membrane, influencing water movement.