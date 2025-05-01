Back
Heavy Metal Compounds Metals like silver, arsenic, zinc, and copper used at low concentrations to denature proteins and control microbes, minimizing toxicity and pollution. Disinfectant A chemical agent applied to non-living surfaces to reduce or eliminate microbial populations, often by disrupting membranes or proteins. Antiseptic A substance applied to living tissue, such as skin, to prevent infection by inhibiting or destroying microorganisms. Sulfhydryl Group A functional group in proteins containing sulfur and hydrogen, targeted by heavy metals to disrupt protein structure. Protein Denaturation A process where proteins lose their shape and function due to chemical interactions, such as with heavy metals or phenolics. Phenolic Compounds Chemicals derived from phenol, used to disrupt microbial membranes and proteins; found in products like Lysol and Listerine. Phenol A molecule with a benzene ring and hydroxyl group, serving as the base structure for many antiseptic and disinfectant compounds. Cytoplasmic Membrane A cell structure disrupted by phenolics and peroxygens, leading to loss of cell integrity and microbial death. Peroxygens Strong oxidizing agents like hydrogen peroxide and paracetic acid, used as sterilants by damaging membranes and proteins. Oxidizing Agent A chemical that removes electrons from other molecules, often leading to microbial destruction. Paracetic Acid A potent peroxygen with formula C2H4O3, more powerful than hydrogen peroxide but more irritating to skin and eyes. Hydrogen Peroxide A common peroxygen (H2O2) used at low concentrations on skin to prevent infection, less potent due to microbial catalase. Catalase An enzyme in some microbes that converts hydrogen peroxide into water and oxygen, reducing its effectiveness as a disinfectant. Sterilant A chemical agent capable of killing all forms of microbial life, including spores, when used appropriately. Joseph Lister A scientist who pioneered the use of phenol as an antiseptic, leading to modern antiseptic techniques.
