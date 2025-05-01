Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Heavy Metal Compounds Metals like silver, arsenic, zinc, and copper used at low concentrations to denature proteins and control microbes, minimizing toxicity and pollution.

Disinfectant A chemical agent applied to non-living surfaces to reduce or eliminate microbial populations, often by disrupting membranes or proteins.

Antiseptic A substance applied to living tissue, such as skin, to prevent infection by inhibiting or destroying microorganisms.

Sulfhydryl Group A functional group in proteins containing sulfur and hydrogen, targeted by heavy metals to disrupt protein structure.

Protein Denaturation A process where proteins lose their shape and function due to chemical interactions, such as with heavy metals or phenolics.

Phenolic Compounds Chemicals derived from phenol, used to disrupt microbial membranes and proteins; found in products like Lysol and Listerine.