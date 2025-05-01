Skip to main content
Back

Other Types of Liquid Chemicals definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Heavy Metal Compounds
    Metals like silver, arsenic, zinc, and copper used at low concentrations to denature proteins and control microbes, minimizing toxicity and pollution.
  • Disinfectant
    A chemical agent applied to non-living surfaces to reduce or eliminate microbial populations, often by disrupting membranes or proteins.
  • Antiseptic
    A substance applied to living tissue, such as skin, to prevent infection by inhibiting or destroying microorganisms.
  • Sulfhydryl Group
    A functional group in proteins containing sulfur and hydrogen, targeted by heavy metals to disrupt protein structure.
  • Protein Denaturation
    A process where proteins lose their shape and function due to chemical interactions, such as with heavy metals or phenolics.
  • Phenolic Compounds
    Chemicals derived from phenol, used to disrupt microbial membranes and proteins; found in products like Lysol and Listerine.
  • Phenol
    A molecule with a benzene ring and hydroxyl group, serving as the base structure for many antiseptic and disinfectant compounds.
  • Cytoplasmic Membrane
    A cell structure disrupted by phenolics and peroxygens, leading to loss of cell integrity and microbial death.
  • Peroxygens
    Strong oxidizing agents like hydrogen peroxide and paracetic acid, used as sterilants by damaging membranes and proteins.
  • Oxidizing Agent
    A chemical that removes electrons from other molecules, often leading to microbial destruction.
  • Paracetic Acid
    A potent peroxygen with formula C2H4O3, more powerful than hydrogen peroxide but more irritating to skin and eyes.
  • Hydrogen Peroxide
    A common peroxygen (H2O2) used at low concentrations on skin to prevent infection, less potent due to microbial catalase.
  • Catalase
    An enzyme in some microbes that converts hydrogen peroxide into water and oxygen, reducing its effectiveness as a disinfectant.
  • Sterilant
    A chemical agent capable of killing all forms of microbial life, including spores, when used appropriately.
  • Joseph Lister
    A scientist who pioneered the use of phenol as an antiseptic, leading to modern antiseptic techniques.