  • Opsonization
    Process enhancing phagocytosis by making microbes easier for phagocytes like macrophages to bind and engulf.
  • Phagocytosis
    Engulfment and digestion of microbes by immune cells, often facilitated by antibody binding.
  • Macrophage
    Type of phagocyte that engulfs and digests pathogens, especially after antibody tagging.
  • Complement System
    Cascade of proteins activated via the classical pathway by antibody-antigen complexes, leading to inflammation and cell lysis.
  • Classical Pathway
    Route of complement activation initiated by antibody-antigen binding, resulting in immune defense actions.
  • Agglutination
    Clumping of antigens by antibodies cross-linking multiple targets, making pathogens easier to eliminate.
  • Cross Linking
    Connection of multiple antigens by a single antibody, resulting in aggregation of pathogens.
  • Neutralization
    Inactivation of toxins or viruses by antibodies, rendering them ineffective and harmless.
  • Antibody-Dependent Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity
    Mechanism where natural killer cells target and kill antibody-coated infected host cells, promoting apoptosis.
  • Natural Killer Cell
    Immune cell that recognizes antibody-tagged infected cells and induces their programmed cell death.
  • Apoptosis
    Programmed cell death triggered in infected cells, often by immune mechanisms like ADCC.
  • Serology
    Scientific study of blood serum, focusing on antigen-antibody interactions.
  • Plasma Cell
    Immune cell responsible for secreting antibodies specific to antigens.
  • Antigen
    Molecule recognized by antibodies, often found on pathogens and targeted for immune response.
  • Immunity
    Protection against pathogens achieved through various antibody-mediated mechanisms.