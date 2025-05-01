Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Opsonization Process enhancing phagocytosis by making microbes easier for phagocytes like macrophages to bind and engulf.

Phagocytosis Engulfment and digestion of microbes by immune cells, often facilitated by antibody binding.

Macrophage Type of phagocyte that engulfs and digests pathogens, especially after antibody tagging.

Complement System Cascade of proteins activated via the classical pathway by antibody-antigen complexes, leading to inflammation and cell lysis.

Classical Pathway Route of complement activation initiated by antibody-antigen binding, resulting in immune defense actions.

Agglutination Clumping of antigens by antibodies cross-linking multiple targets, making pathogens easier to eliminate.