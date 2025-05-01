Back
Opsonization Process enhancing phagocytosis by making microbes easier for phagocytes like macrophages to bind and engulf. Phagocytosis Engulfment and digestion of microbes by immune cells, often facilitated by antibody binding. Macrophage Type of phagocyte that engulfs and digests pathogens, especially after antibody tagging. Complement System Cascade of proteins activated via the classical pathway by antibody-antigen complexes, leading to inflammation and cell lysis. Classical Pathway Route of complement activation initiated by antibody-antigen binding, resulting in immune defense actions. Agglutination Clumping of antigens by antibodies cross-linking multiple targets, making pathogens easier to eliminate. Cross Linking Connection of multiple antigens by a single antibody, resulting in aggregation of pathogens. Neutralization Inactivation of toxins or viruses by antibodies, rendering them ineffective and harmless. Antibody-Dependent Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity Mechanism where natural killer cells target and kill antibody-coated infected host cells, promoting apoptosis. Natural Killer Cell Immune cell that recognizes antibody-tagged infected cells and induces their programmed cell death. Apoptosis Programmed cell death triggered in infected cells, often by immune mechanisms like ADCC. Serology Scientific study of blood serum, focusing on antigen-antibody interactions. Plasma Cell Immune cell responsible for secreting antibodies specific to antigens. Antigen Molecule recognized by antibodies, often found on pathogens and targeted for immune response. Immunity Protection against pathogens achieved through various antibody-mediated mechanisms.
Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen definitions
