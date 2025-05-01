Back
Gastroenteritis Inflammation of the stomach and intestines, often resulting in symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea due to infection or toxins. Infection Illness caused by live microbes reproducing in the digestive tract, typically developing symptoms more slowly. Intoxication Rapid-onset illness from ingesting toxins, often bacterial, without the need for live microbes to establish in the body. Diarrhea Loose, watery stool with urgency, serving to expel pathogens but risking dehydration and facilitating transmission. Dysentery Severe diarrhea containing blood and mucus, often linked to specific pathogens and higher risk of fatal dehydration. Vomiting Expulsion of stomach contents, acting as a defense to remove pathogens but also increasing risk of spreading them. Dehydration Loss of body fluids, potentially fatal, especially in children, due to excessive vomiting or diarrhea. Cramping Painful muscle spasms in the intestines, often resulting from inflammation or rapid movement of contents. Fever Elevated body temperature, commonly seen with infection, reflecting the immune system's effort to combat pathogens. Pathogen Microorganism capable of causing disease, often responsible for symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea in the digestive tract. Toxin Harmful substance produced by bacteria, capable of causing illness even after the bacteria are destroyed. Fecal-oral transmission Spread of microbes from contaminated stool to mouth, often facilitated by poor sanitation and leading to digestive diseases. Sanitation Practices that prevent disease spread by reducing contamination, crucial for controlling foodborne and waterborne illnesses. Immune response Body's defense mechanism, causing inflammation, fever, and other symptoms to eliminate invading pathogens. Food poisoning General term for illness from consuming contaminated food or water, caused by pathogens or their toxins.
