Overview of Diseases of the Digestive System definitions

  • Gastroenteritis
    Inflammation of the stomach and intestines, often resulting in symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea due to infection or toxins.
  • Infection
    Illness caused by live microbes reproducing in the digestive tract, typically developing symptoms more slowly.
  • Intoxication
    Rapid-onset illness from ingesting toxins, often bacterial, without the need for live microbes to establish in the body.
  • Diarrhea
    Loose, watery stool with urgency, serving to expel pathogens but risking dehydration and facilitating transmission.
  • Dysentery
    Severe diarrhea containing blood and mucus, often linked to specific pathogens and higher risk of fatal dehydration.
  • Vomiting
    Expulsion of stomach contents, acting as a defense to remove pathogens but also increasing risk of spreading them.
  • Dehydration
    Loss of body fluids, potentially fatal, especially in children, due to excessive vomiting or diarrhea.
  • Cramping
    Painful muscle spasms in the intestines, often resulting from inflammation or rapid movement of contents.
  • Fever
    Elevated body temperature, commonly seen with infection, reflecting the immune system's effort to combat pathogens.
  • Pathogen
    Microorganism capable of causing disease, often responsible for symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea in the digestive tract.
  • Toxin
    Harmful substance produced by bacteria, capable of causing illness even after the bacteria are destroyed.
  • Fecal-oral transmission
    Spread of microbes from contaminated stool to mouth, often facilitated by poor sanitation and leading to digestive diseases.
  • Sanitation
    Practices that prevent disease spread by reducing contamination, crucial for controlling foodborne and waterborne illnesses.
  • Immune response
    Body's defense mechanism, causing inflammation, fever, and other symptoms to eliminate invading pathogens.
  • Food poisoning
    General term for illness from consuming contaminated food or water, caused by pathogens or their toxins.