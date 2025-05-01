Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Gastroenteritis Inflammation of the stomach and intestines, often resulting in symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea due to infection or toxins.

Infection Illness caused by live microbes reproducing in the digestive tract, typically developing symptoms more slowly.

Intoxication Rapid-onset illness from ingesting toxins, often bacterial, without the need for live microbes to establish in the body.

Diarrhea Loose, watery stool with urgency, serving to expel pathogens but risking dehydration and facilitating transmission.

Dysentery Severe diarrhea containing blood and mucus, often linked to specific pathogens and higher risk of fatal dehydration.

Vomiting Expulsion of stomach contents, acting as a defense to remove pathogens but also increasing risk of spreading them.