Cell Wall Outer layer providing protection from damage, visually depicted as a blue background in cell diagrams. Glycocalyx Sticky external layer composed of polysaccharides and proteins, enabling microbes to form biofilms. Pili Long protein filaments extending from the cell surface, primarily involved in attachment rather than movement. Cilia Short protein filaments projecting from the cell surface, crucial for cellular movement. Flagella Long protein filaments specialized for cell movement, distinct from pili by their motility function. Plasma Membrane Boundary layer beneath the cell wall, previously discussed as a key structural component. Ribosomes Sites of protein synthesis within the cytoplasm, serving as the location for translation. Plasmids Circular, double-stranded DNA molecules independent of the main chromosome, often depicted in green. Inclusions Cytoplasmic vesicles acting as containers for important cellular contents. Endospores Dormant, heat-resistant cell types capable of surviving damaging conditions. Biofilms Microbial communities adhering together, facilitated by the sticky external layer. Cytoplasm Internal fluid matrix where structures like ribosomes and inclusions are located. Chromosome Main DNA molecule of the cell, distinct from smaller, circular genetic elements.
Overview of Prokaryotic Cell Structure definitions
