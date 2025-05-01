Skip to main content
Overview of Prokaryotic Cell Structure definitions

  • Cell Wall
    Outer layer providing protection from damage, visually depicted as a blue background in cell diagrams.
  • Glycocalyx
    Sticky external layer composed of polysaccharides and proteins, enabling microbes to form biofilms.
  • Pili
    Long protein filaments extending from the cell surface, primarily involved in attachment rather than movement.
  • Cilia
    Short protein filaments projecting from the cell surface, crucial for cellular movement.
  • Flagella
    Long protein filaments specialized for cell movement, distinct from pili by their motility function.
  • Plasma Membrane
    Boundary layer beneath the cell wall, previously discussed as a key structural component.
  • Ribosomes
    Sites of protein synthesis within the cytoplasm, serving as the location for translation.
  • Plasmids
    Circular, double-stranded DNA molecules independent of the main chromosome, often depicted in green.
  • Inclusions
    Cytoplasmic vesicles acting as containers for important cellular contents.
  • Endospores
    Dormant, heat-resistant cell types capable of surviving damaging conditions.
  • Biofilms
    Microbial communities adhering together, facilitated by the sticky external layer.
  • Cytoplasm
    Internal fluid matrix where structures like ribosomes and inclusions are located.
  • Chromosome
    Main DNA molecule of the cell, distinct from smaller, circular genetic elements.