Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Cell Wall Outer layer providing protection from damage, visually depicted as a blue background in cell diagrams.

Glycocalyx Sticky external layer composed of polysaccharides and proteins, enabling microbes to form biofilms.

Pili Long protein filaments extending from the cell surface, primarily involved in attachment rather than movement.

Cilia Short protein filaments projecting from the cell surface, crucial for cellular movement.

Flagella Long protein filaments specialized for cell movement, distinct from pili by their motility function.

Plasma Membrane Boundary layer beneath the cell wall, previously discussed as a key structural component.