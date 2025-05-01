Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Passive Transport Movement of molecules from high to low concentration across membranes without energy input, driven by concentration gradients.

Active Transport Movement of molecules from low to high concentration across membranes, requiring cellular energy, typically in the form of ATP.

Concentration Gradient Difference in the amount of a substance across a membrane, driving passive movement from high to low regions.

ATP High-energy molecule used by cells to power processes such as active transport against concentration gradients.

Membrane Biological barrier that regulates the passage of molecules into and out of cells, involved in both passive and active transport.

Transport Protein Membrane-embedded molecule that facilitates the movement of substances across the cell boundary, classified by direction and number of molecules moved.