Louis Pasteur A French chemist from the 1800s who designed experiments that disproved the idea that life arises from nonliving matter.

Swan Neck Flask A specialized glass container with a long, curved neck that prevents airborne microbes from reaching the broth inside.

Spontaneous Generation A disproven theory claiming that living organisms can arise from nonliving material without preexisting life.

Biogenesis A scientific principle stating that all living things originate only from other living things.

Microbial Growth The increase in number of microorganisms, observable when microbes are introduced into a suitable environment.

Sterile Broth A nutrient-rich liquid that has been boiled to eliminate all living microbes, preventing contamination.