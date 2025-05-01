Back
Louis Pasteur A French chemist from the 1800s who designed experiments that disproved the idea that life arises from nonliving matter. Swan Neck Flask A specialized glass container with a long, curved neck that prevents airborne microbes from reaching the broth inside. Spontaneous Generation A disproven theory claiming that living organisms can arise from nonliving material without preexisting life. Biogenesis A scientific principle stating that all living things originate only from other living things. Microbial Growth The increase in number of microorganisms, observable when microbes are introduced into a suitable environment. Sterile Broth A nutrient-rich liquid that has been boiled to eliminate all living microbes, preventing contamination. Contamination The unintended introduction of microbes or particles into a sterile environment, often leading to microbial growth. Dust Tiny airborne particles that can carry microbes, often trapped by the curved neck of specialized flasks. Airborne Microbes Microscopic organisms present in the air, capable of causing contamination if not blocked. Sterilization A process involving heat to destroy all forms of microbial life in a substance or on an object. Curved Neck A structural feature of certain flasks that traps particles and microbes, allowing only air to pass through. Preexisting Microbes Microorganisms already present in the environment, responsible for initiating new microbial life. Upright Position The orientation of a flask that ensures trapped microbes remain separated from the sterile broth. Tilting An action that mixes trapped microbes with sterile broth, resulting in observable microbial growth. Sterile Environment A setting free from all living microorganisms, maintained to prevent contamination and microbial growth.
Pasteur's Experiments on Spontaneous Generation definitions
