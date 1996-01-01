Pasteur's Experiments on Spontaneous Generation quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What was a constant in Pasteur's experiment on spontaneous generation? A constant in Pasteur's experiment was the use of nutrient broth in the swan neck flask, which was treated the same way in all experimental setups except for the exposure to trapped microbes.

How were Redi’s and Pasteur’s experiments similar in disproving spontaneous generation? Both Redi’s and Pasteur’s experiments used controlled conditions to show that life (such as microbes or maggots) did not spontaneously arise, but only appeared when exposed to preexisting life forms from the environment.

Pasteurization was first developed to kill __________ in wine. microbes

Describe Pasteur's meat broth experiment and how it was used to disprove spontaneous generation. Pasteur filled swan neck flasks with meat broth, boiled them to sterilize, and left them exposed to air. The curved neck trapped microbes, so the broth remained sterile unless the flask was tilted, mixing trapped microbes with the broth and causing growth. This showed microbes came from the air, not spontaneous generation.

What was the control in Pasteur's experiment on spontaneous generation? The control was the upright swan neck flask with sterilized broth, which remained free of microbial growth as long as it was not exposed to trapped microbes.

