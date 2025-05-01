Back
Pentose Phosphate Pathway A glycolysis alternative that generates NADPH, carbon dioxide, and biosynthetic precursors without producing ATP. NADPH An electron carrier essential for biosynthetic reactions, supplying reducing power for building cell molecules and structures. Carbon Dioxide A byproduct released during the conversion of glucose in the pentose phosphate pathway. Precursor Metabolites Intermediate molecules produced that serve as building blocks for anabolic pathways and biosynthesis. Ribulose 5-Phosphate A molecule required for nucleotide biosynthesis, linking the pathway to DNA and RNA formation. Nucleotide Biosynthesis The process of creating nucleotides, which are essential for constructing nucleic acids like DNA and RNA. Erythrose 5-Phosphate A precursor necessary for synthesizing aromatic amino acids such as Tyrosine and Tryptophan. Aromatic Amino Acids A group of amino acids, including Tyrosine and Tryptophan, synthesized using erythrose 5-phosphate. Glyceraldehyde 3-Phosphate A glycolysis intermediate produced that connects the pentose phosphate pathway back to glycolysis. Glycolysis A metabolic pathway that breaks down glucose to produce energy, with which the pentose phosphate pathway interacts. Anabolic Pathways Cellular processes that build complex molecules from simpler ones, relying on products from the pentose phosphate pathway. Red Blood Cells Cell type in which the pentose phosphate pathway operates, highlighting its importance in both prokaryotes and eukaryotes. Cellular Respiration A series of metabolic processes for energy production, interconnected with the pentose phosphate pathway via G3P.
Pentose-Phosphate Pathway definitions
