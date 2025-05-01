Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Pentose Phosphate Pathway A glycolysis alternative that generates NADPH, carbon dioxide, and biosynthetic precursors without producing ATP.

NADPH An electron carrier essential for biosynthetic reactions, supplying reducing power for building cell molecules and structures.

Carbon Dioxide A byproduct released during the conversion of glucose in the pentose phosphate pathway.

Precursor Metabolites Intermediate molecules produced that serve as building blocks for anabolic pathways and biosynthesis.

Ribulose 5-Phosphate A molecule required for nucleotide biosynthesis, linking the pathway to DNA and RNA formation.

Nucleotide Biosynthesis The process of creating nucleotides, which are essential for constructing nucleic acids like DNA and RNA.