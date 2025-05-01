Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Optimal pH Specific value where a microorganism's growth rate is highest, reflecting the most favorable environmental acidity or basicity for that species.

Acidophile Microbe thriving in environments with pH ≤ 5.5, often found in highly acidic habitats like volcanic soil or stomach acid.

Neutrophile Microbe with best growth at pH 5.5–7.9, favoring near-neutral environments such as pure water.

Alkalophile Microbe growing optimally at pH ≥ 8, commonly inhabiting basic environments like alkaline soda lakes.

Internal pH Nearly neutral condition maintained inside microbial cells, regardless of the external environment's acidity or basicity.

Proton Pump Cellular mechanism moving hydrogen ions in or out to help maintain internal pH and adapt to external acidic or basic conditions.