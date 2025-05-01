Skip to main content
pH Requirements for Microbial Growth definitions

  • Optimal pH
    Specific value where a microorganism's growth rate is highest, reflecting the most favorable environmental acidity or basicity for that species.
  • Acidophile
    Microbe thriving in environments with pH ≤ 5.5, often found in highly acidic habitats like volcanic soil or stomach acid.
  • Neutrophile
    Microbe with best growth at pH 5.5–7.9, favoring near-neutral environments such as pure water.
  • Alkalophile
    Microbe growing optimally at pH ≥ 8, commonly inhabiting basic environments like alkaline soda lakes.
  • Internal pH
    Nearly neutral condition maintained inside microbial cells, regardless of the external environment's acidity or basicity.
  • Proton Pump
    Cellular mechanism moving hydrogen ions in or out to help maintain internal pH and adapt to external acidic or basic conditions.
  • Acidic Environment
    Surrounding with high hydrogen ion concentration, typically with pH values below 7, favoring acidophile growth.
  • Basic Environment
    Surrounding with low hydrogen ion concentration, typically with pH values above 7, supporting alkalophile growth.
  • pH Scale
    Measurement system ranging from 0 to 14, indicating the acidity or basicity of a solution, with 7 as neutral.
  • Growth Rate
    Speed at which microbial cells multiply, influenced by environmental pH and peaking at the optimal pH.
  • Hydrogen Ion
    Positively charged particle whose concentration determines the acidity or basicity of an environment.
  • Volcanic Soil
    Example of a highly acidic habitat (pH ~1) where acidophiles can thrive.
  • Stomach Acid
    Human digestive fluid with a pH around 2.5, providing an acidic environment for certain microbes.
  • Alkaline Soda Lake
    Natural habitat with pH between 9 and 12, supporting the growth of alkalophiles.
  • Pure Water
    Substance with a neutral pH of 7, serving as a typical environment for neutrophiles.