Optimal pH Specific value where a microorganism's growth rate is highest, reflecting the most favorable environmental acidity or basicity for that species. Acidophile Microbe thriving in environments with pH ≤ 5.5, often found in highly acidic habitats like volcanic soil or stomach acid. Neutrophile Microbe with best growth at pH 5.5–7.9, favoring near-neutral environments such as pure water. Alkalophile Microbe growing optimally at pH ≥ 8, commonly inhabiting basic environments like alkaline soda lakes. Internal pH Nearly neutral condition maintained inside microbial cells, regardless of the external environment's acidity or basicity. Proton Pump Cellular mechanism moving hydrogen ions in or out to help maintain internal pH and adapt to external acidic or basic conditions. Acidic Environment Surrounding with high hydrogen ion concentration, typically with pH values below 7, favoring acidophile growth. Basic Environment Surrounding with low hydrogen ion concentration, typically with pH values above 7, supporting alkalophile growth. pH Scale Measurement system ranging from 0 to 14, indicating the acidity or basicity of a solution, with 7 as neutral. Growth Rate Speed at which microbial cells multiply, influenced by environmental pH and peaking at the optimal pH. Hydrogen Ion Positively charged particle whose concentration determines the acidity or basicity of an environment. Volcanic Soil Example of a highly acidic habitat (pH ~1) where acidophiles can thrive. Stomach Acid Human digestive fluid with a pH around 2.5, providing an acidic environment for certain microbes. Alkaline Soda Lake Natural habitat with pH between 9 and 12, supporting the growth of alkalophiles. Pure Water Substance with a neutral pH of 7, serving as a typical environment for neutrophiles.
pH Requirements for Microbial Growth definitions
