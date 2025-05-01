Skip to main content
Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Mucous Membrane definitions

  • Mucous Membrane
    A lining found in body tracts that secretes a protective fluid, preventing tissue dehydration and trapping invading microbes.
  • Mucus
    A viscous glycoprotein fluid that traps microbes and particles, aiding in their removal from body tracts.
  • Goblet Cell
    A specialized epithelial cell responsible for producing the components of a protective, sticky secretion.
  • Digestive Tract
    A series of connected organs lined with protective barriers, where ingested substances and microbes are moved and expelled.
  • Respiratory Tract
    A system of airways lined with ciliated cells and mucus, serving as a primary entry point for airborne pathogens.
  • Genitourinary Tract
    A body system lined with moist barriers that help prevent pathogen entry and tissue drying.
  • Epithelial Cell
    A cell type forming the surface layer of membranes, providing a structural barrier against external threats.
  • Connective Tissue
    A supportive tissue underlying surface layers, contributing to the structure and resilience of protective linings.
  • Peristalsis
    A series of muscle contractions in the intestines that propel contents, including microbes, toward elimination.
  • Mucociliary Escalator
    A coordinated system where hair-like projections move trapped particles upward for expulsion from the respiratory tract.
  • Cilia
    Microscopic, hair-like structures on certain cells that beat rhythmically to transport mucus and trapped debris.
  • Mucociliary Blanket
    A mucus-covered layer in the nasal passages and sinuses that traps and helps remove inhaled microbes.
  • Innate Immunity
    The body's immediate, non-specific defense system, including physical barriers that block pathogen entry.
  • Physical Barrier
    A structural defense mechanism that prevents pathogens from entering and infecting body tissues.
  • Pathogen
    A microorganism capable of causing disease, often seeking entry through vulnerable body linings.