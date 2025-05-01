Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Mucous Membrane A lining found in body tracts that secretes a protective fluid, preventing tissue dehydration and trapping invading microbes.

Mucus A viscous glycoprotein fluid that traps microbes and particles, aiding in their removal from body tracts.

Goblet Cell A specialized epithelial cell responsible for producing the components of a protective, sticky secretion.

Digestive Tract A series of connected organs lined with protective barriers, where ingested substances and microbes are moved and expelled.

Respiratory Tract A system of airways lined with ciliated cells and mucus, serving as a primary entry point for airborne pathogens.

Genitourinary Tract A body system lined with moist barriers that help prevent pathogen entry and tissue drying.