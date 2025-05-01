Back
Mucous Membrane A lining found in body tracts that secretes a protective fluid, preventing tissue dehydration and trapping invading microbes. Mucus A viscous glycoprotein fluid that traps microbes and particles, aiding in their removal from body tracts. Goblet Cell A specialized epithelial cell responsible for producing the components of a protective, sticky secretion. Digestive Tract A series of connected organs lined with protective barriers, where ingested substances and microbes are moved and expelled. Respiratory Tract A system of airways lined with ciliated cells and mucus, serving as a primary entry point for airborne pathogens. Genitourinary Tract A body system lined with moist barriers that help prevent pathogen entry and tissue drying. Epithelial Cell A cell type forming the surface layer of membranes, providing a structural barrier against external threats. Connective Tissue A supportive tissue underlying surface layers, contributing to the structure and resilience of protective linings. Peristalsis A series of muscle contractions in the intestines that propel contents, including microbes, toward elimination. Mucociliary Escalator A coordinated system where hair-like projections move trapped particles upward for expulsion from the respiratory tract. Cilia Microscopic, hair-like structures on certain cells that beat rhythmically to transport mucus and trapped debris. Mucociliary Blanket A mucus-covered layer in the nasal passages and sinuses that traps and helps remove inhaled microbes. Innate Immunity The body's immediate, non-specific defense system, including physical barriers that block pathogen entry. Physical Barrier A structural defense mechanism that prevents pathogens from entering and infecting body tissues. Pathogen A microorganism capable of causing disease, often seeking entry through vulnerable body linings.
Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Mucous Membrane definitions
