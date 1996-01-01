Plating Methods quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which plating methods are commonly used for counting bacteria in a sample? The spread plate and pour plate methods are commonly used for counting bacteria, as they involve plating diluted cultures onto solid agar and allow for the enumeration of colonies.

What is the primary purpose of the streak plate method in microbiology? The streak plate method is primarily used to isolate individual species of microbes from a mixed culture by diluting them across the plate.

What tool is commonly used to streak microbes on an agar plate during the streak plate method? A sterilized inoculating loop, made of metal or glass, is commonly used to streak microbes on an agar plate.

Why is it important to sterilize the inoculating loop between streaking different areas on the plate? Sterilizing the loop between streaks prevents cross-contamination and ensures that fewer microbes are transferred to each subsequent area, aiding in isolation.

How does the spread plate method distribute microbes on the agar surface? In the spread plate method, a diluted liquid culture is spread evenly across the agar surface using a sterile glass rod.

What is the typical volume of liquid culture used in the spread plate method? Typically, 0.1 to 0.2 milliliters of diluted liquid culture are used in the spread plate method.