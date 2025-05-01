Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Alveoli Tiny air sacs in the lungs where gas exchange occurs and which can fill with fluid during infection, leading to impaired breathing.

Streptococcus pneumoniae A gram-positive, lancet-shaped diplococcus bacterium with a polysaccharide capsule, commonly causing bacterial lung infections.

Polysaccharide capsule A protective outer layer surrounding certain bacteria, enhancing their ability to evade immune cells and increasing disease severity.

Phagocytosis A process by which immune cells engulf and destroy pathogens, often hindered by bacterial capsules in lung infections.

Diplococci Pairs of spherical bacteria, often seen in gram stains of pneumococcal infections, with a characteristic lancet shape.

Consolidation A condition where lung tissue becomes firm and airless due to fluid accumulation, visible on chest x-rays during infection.