Pneumonia definitions

  • Alveoli
    Tiny air sacs in the lungs where gas exchange occurs and which can fill with fluid during infection, leading to impaired breathing.
  • Streptococcus pneumoniae
    A gram-positive, lancet-shaped diplococcus bacterium with a polysaccharide capsule, commonly causing bacterial lung infections.
  • Polysaccharide capsule
    A protective outer layer surrounding certain bacteria, enhancing their ability to evade immune cells and increasing disease severity.
  • Phagocytosis
    A process by which immune cells engulf and destroy pathogens, often hindered by bacterial capsules in lung infections.
  • Diplococci
    Pairs of spherical bacteria, often seen in gram stains of pneumococcal infections, with a characteristic lancet shape.
  • Consolidation
    A condition where lung tissue becomes firm and airless due to fluid accumulation, visible on chest x-rays during infection.
  • Chest x-ray
    An imaging technique used to detect fluid-filled areas in the lungs, aiding in the diagnosis of respiratory infections.
  • Sputum smear
    A laboratory test involving the microscopic examination of coughed-up fluid to identify causative bacteria in lung infections.
  • Beta-lactam antibiotics
    A class of drugs, including penicillin and cephalosporins, commonly used as first-line treatment for gram-positive bacterial infections.
  • Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine
    An immunization designed to protect against severe lung infections, especially in children and the elderly, by targeting bacterial capsules.
  • Ciliary escalator
    A defense mechanism in the respiratory tract that moves particles and microbes upward, helping prevent lower lung infections.
  • Alveolar macrophages
    Immune cells residing in lung air sacs, responsible for engulfing and removing pathogens that reach deep respiratory areas.
  • Respiratory droplets
    Tiny particles expelled during coughing or sneezing, serving as a primary mode of transmission for lung infections.
  • Rust-colored sputum
    A distinctive symptom of certain lung infections, where coughed-up fluid appears reddish-brown due to minor bleeding and inflammation.
  • Immune compromised
    A state in which the body's defenses are weakened, increasing susceptibility to severe respiratory infections and complications.