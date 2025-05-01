Back
Post Translational Modification Covalent alteration of a protein after translation, crucial for regulating protein activity and function. Methylation Addition of a methyl group (CH3) to a protein, impacting its function or interactions. Acetylation Attachment of an acetyl group to a protein, often influencing protein stability or activity. Ubiquitination Covalent linkage of a small protein, ubiquitin, to a target protein, often marking it for degradation. Phosphorylation Addition of a phosphate group to a protein, commonly altering its activity or signaling role. Hydroxylation Incorporation of a hydroxyl group into a protein, modifying its chemical properties. Lipidation Attachment of a lipid molecule to a protein, affecting its membrane association or localization. Disulfide Bond Covalent linkage between two sulfur atoms in proteins, stabilizing their three-dimensional structure. Sulfonation Addition of a sulfur-containing group to a protein, influencing its function or interactions. Glycosylation Attachment of a carbohydrate group to a protein, impacting folding, stability, or cell signaling. Polypeptide Chain Linear sequence of amino acids formed during translation, serving as the precursor for protein modification. Messenger RNA Molecule carrying genetic instructions from DNA, directing the synthesis of proteins during translation.
Post-Translational Modification definitions
