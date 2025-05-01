Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Post Translational Modification Covalent alteration of a protein after translation, crucial for regulating protein activity and function.

Methylation Addition of a methyl group (CH3) to a protein, impacting its function or interactions.

Acetylation Attachment of an acetyl group to a protein, often influencing protein stability or activity.

Ubiquitination Covalent linkage of a small protein, ubiquitin, to a target protein, often marking it for degradation.

Phosphorylation Addition of a phosphate group to a protein, commonly altering its activity or signaling role.

Hydroxylation Incorporation of a hydroxyl group into a protein, modifying its chemical properties.