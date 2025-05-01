Skip to main content
Post-Translational Modification definitions

  • Post Translational Modification
    Covalent alteration of a protein after translation, crucial for regulating protein activity and function.
  • Methylation
    Addition of a methyl group (CH3) to a protein, impacting its function or interactions.
  • Acetylation
    Attachment of an acetyl group to a protein, often influencing protein stability or activity.
  • Ubiquitination
    Covalent linkage of a small protein, ubiquitin, to a target protein, often marking it for degradation.
  • Phosphorylation
    Addition of a phosphate group to a protein, commonly altering its activity or signaling role.
  • Hydroxylation
    Incorporation of a hydroxyl group into a protein, modifying its chemical properties.
  • Lipidation
    Attachment of a lipid molecule to a protein, affecting its membrane association or localization.
  • Disulfide Bond
    Covalent linkage between two sulfur atoms in proteins, stabilizing their three-dimensional structure.
  • Sulfonation
    Addition of a sulfur-containing group to a protein, influencing its function or interactions.
  • Glycosylation
    Attachment of a carbohydrate group to a protein, impacting folding, stability, or cell signaling.
  • Polypeptide Chain
    Linear sequence of amino acids formed during translation, serving as the precursor for protein modification.
  • Messenger RNA
    Molecule carrying genetic instructions from DNA, directing the synthesis of proteins during translation.