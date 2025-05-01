Skip to main content
Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons definitions

  • Operon
    A cluster of related prokaryotic genes regulated together by a single promoter and operator, enabling coordinated gene expression.
  • Promoter
    A DNA sequence upstream of genes where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription in prokaryotes.
  • Operator
    A DNA region within an operon where regulatory proteins attach to control access of RNA polymerase to the genes.
  • Regulatory Protein
    A molecule, such as a repressor or activator, that binds to the operator to influence transcription of operon genes.
  • Repressor
    A regulatory protein that binds to the operator to block RNA polymerase, preventing transcription of operon genes.
  • Activator
    A regulatory protein that enhances RNA polymerase binding to the promoter, increasing transcription of operon genes.
  • Inducible Operon
    A gene cluster typically off but can be switched on by an inducer molecule that inactivates the repressor.
  • Repressible Operon
    A gene cluster usually on but can be switched off by a co-repressor molecule that activates the repressor.
  • Inducer
    A small molecule that binds to and inactivates a repressor, allowing transcription of an inducible operon.
  • Co-repressor
    A small molecule that binds to a repressor, activating it so it can bind the operator and block transcription.
  • RNA Polymerase
    An enzyme that binds to the promoter and synthesizes mRNA from the DNA template in prokaryotic gene expression.
  • Regulatory Gene
    A DNA sequence encoding a regulatory protein, often located outside the operon it controls.
  • lac Operon
    An inducible operon activated by lactose, which acts as an inducer to inactivate the repressor and allow gene expression.
  • trp Operon
    A repressible operon deactivated by tryptophan, which acts as a co-repressor to activate the repressor and halt gene expression.
  • Gene Expression
    The process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize functional gene products, often regulated by operons.