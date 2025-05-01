Back
Operon A cluster of related prokaryotic genes regulated together by a single promoter and operator, enabling coordinated gene expression. Promoter A DNA sequence upstream of genes where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription in prokaryotes. Operator A DNA region within an operon where regulatory proteins attach to control access of RNA polymerase to the genes. Regulatory Protein A molecule, such as a repressor or activator, that binds to the operator to influence transcription of operon genes. Repressor A regulatory protein that binds to the operator to block RNA polymerase, preventing transcription of operon genes. Activator A regulatory protein that enhances RNA polymerase binding to the promoter, increasing transcription of operon genes. Inducible Operon A gene cluster typically off but can be switched on by an inducer molecule that inactivates the repressor. Repressible Operon A gene cluster usually on but can be switched off by a co-repressor molecule that activates the repressor. Inducer A small molecule that binds to and inactivates a repressor, allowing transcription of an inducible operon. Co-repressor A small molecule that binds to a repressor, activating it so it can bind the operator and block transcription. RNA Polymerase An enzyme that binds to the promoter and synthesizes mRNA from the DNA template in prokaryotic gene expression. Regulatory Gene A DNA sequence encoding a regulatory protein, often located outside the operon it controls. lac Operon An inducible operon activated by lactose, which acts as an inducer to inactivate the repressor and allow gene expression. trp Operon A repressible operon deactivated by tryptophan, which acts as a co-repressor to activate the repressor and halt gene expression. Gene Expression The process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize functional gene products, often regulated by operons.
Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons definitions
