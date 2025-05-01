Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Operon A cluster of related prokaryotic genes regulated together by a single promoter and operator, enabling coordinated gene expression.

Promoter A DNA sequence upstream of genes where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription in prokaryotes.

Operator A DNA region within an operon where regulatory proteins attach to control access of RNA polymerase to the genes.

Regulatory Protein A molecule, such as a repressor or activator, that binds to the operator to influence transcription of operon genes.

Repressor A regulatory protein that binds to the operator to block RNA polymerase, preventing transcription of operon genes.

Activator A regulatory protein that enhances RNA polymerase binding to the promoter, increasing transcription of operon genes.