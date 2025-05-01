Skip to main content
Back

Properties of Water- Density definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/13
  • Density
    A measure of how tightly molecules are packed within a substance, influencing whether it sinks or floats in another substance.
  • Liquid Water
    A state where molecules are highly packed and constantly form and break hydrogen bonds, resulting in high density.
  • Solid Ice
    A state where molecules are arranged in a stable lattice, expanding and becoming less densely packed than in liquid form.
  • Hydrogen Bond
    A weak attraction between water molecules, responsible for both the high density of liquid water and the lattice in ice.
  • Lattice Structure
    An organized, repeating arrangement of molecules in ice, causing expansion and lower density compared to liquid.
  • Insulation
    A process where a layer, such as ice, reduces heat loss, protecting the liquid water beneath from freezing.
  • Expansion
    An increase in space between molecules, as seen when water freezes, leading to a decrease in density.
  • Ice Layer
    A floating sheet formed when water freezes from the top down, providing insulation for the water below.
  • Top-Down Freezing
    A process where water solidifies starting at the surface, forming an insulating barrier above the liquid.
  • Ice Age
    A period of extreme cold when large portions of Earth's water could freeze, with survival aided by insulating ice layers.
  • Molecule Packing
    The arrangement and closeness of molecules within a substance, determining its density and physical properties.
  • Stable Hydrogen Bond
    A persistent molecular attraction in ice, maintaining the lattice structure and causing lower density.
  • Surface Layer
    The uppermost part of a body of water where ice forms, acting as a protective barrier for the liquid beneath.