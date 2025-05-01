Back
Density A measure of how tightly molecules are packed within a substance, influencing whether it sinks or floats in another substance. Liquid Water A state where molecules are highly packed and constantly form and break hydrogen bonds, resulting in high density. Solid Ice A state where molecules are arranged in a stable lattice, expanding and becoming less densely packed than in liquid form. Hydrogen Bond A weak attraction between water molecules, responsible for both the high density of liquid water and the lattice in ice. Lattice Structure An organized, repeating arrangement of molecules in ice, causing expansion and lower density compared to liquid. Insulation A process where a layer, such as ice, reduces heat loss, protecting the liquid water beneath from freezing. Expansion An increase in space between molecules, as seen when water freezes, leading to a decrease in density. Ice Layer A floating sheet formed when water freezes from the top down, providing insulation for the water below. Top-Down Freezing A process where water solidifies starting at the surface, forming an insulating barrier above the liquid. Ice Age A period of extreme cold when large portions of Earth's water could freeze, with survival aided by insulating ice layers. Molecule Packing The arrangement and closeness of molecules within a substance, determining its density and physical properties. Stable Hydrogen Bond A persistent molecular attraction in ice, maintaining the lattice structure and causing lower density. Surface Layer The uppermost part of a body of water where ice forms, acting as a protective barrier for the liquid beneath.
Properties of Water- Density definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13