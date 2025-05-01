Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Density A measure of how tightly molecules are packed within a substance, influencing whether it sinks or floats in another substance.

Liquid Water A state where molecules are highly packed and constantly form and break hydrogen bonds, resulting in high density.

Solid Ice A state where molecules are arranged in a stable lattice, expanding and becoming less densely packed than in liquid form.

Hydrogen Bond A weak attraction between water molecules, responsible for both the high density of liquid water and the lattice in ice.

Lattice Structure An organized, repeating arrangement of molecules in ice, causing expansion and lower density compared to liquid.

Insulation A process where a layer, such as ice, reduces heat loss, protecting the liquid water beneath from freezing.