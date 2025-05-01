Back
Proton Motive Force Energy generated by the movement of hydrogen ions across the plasma membrane, powering cellular processes. Flagellar Motility Cell movement enabled by the rotation of a whip-like structure, allowing navigation in liquid environments. Plasma Membrane Selective barrier surrounding the cell, crucial for maintaining ion gradients and energy generation. Gram-Negative Cell Bacterial type characterized by an outer membrane and a thin peptidoglycan layer, influencing structure and function. Periplasm Space between the outer membrane and plasma membrane in certain bacteria, containing various enzymes and ions. Cytoplasm Internal fluid of the cell where metabolic reactions and energy conversion occur. MS Ring Protein structure within the flagellar basal body, essential for converting ion flow into rotational motion. Amino Acids Charged molecules within proteins that interact electrostatically with ions, influencing protein function. Electrostatic Interaction Attraction or repulsion between charged particles, critical for energy conversion in cellular structures. Flagellum Long, helical appendage protruding from the cell, responsible for propulsion and movement. Run Straight, directed movement phase of a motile cell, resulting from coordinated flagellar rotation. Tumble Random reorientation phase of a motile cell, caused by changes in flagellar rotation. Chemotaxis Directed movement of a cell toward or away from chemical stimuli, enhancing survival in changing environments. Peptidoglycan Layer Structural component of bacterial cell walls, providing rigidity and shape, located beneath the outer membrane. Hydrogen Ions Positively charged particles (H+) whose movement across membranes generates energy for cellular functions.
