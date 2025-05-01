Skip to main content
Proton Motive Force Drives Flagellar Motility definitions

  • Proton Motive Force
    Energy generated by the movement of hydrogen ions across the plasma membrane, powering cellular processes.
  • Flagellar Motility
    Cell movement enabled by the rotation of a whip-like structure, allowing navigation in liquid environments.
  • Plasma Membrane
    Selective barrier surrounding the cell, crucial for maintaining ion gradients and energy generation.
  • Gram-Negative Cell
    Bacterial type characterized by an outer membrane and a thin peptidoglycan layer, influencing structure and function.
  • Periplasm
    Space between the outer membrane and plasma membrane in certain bacteria, containing various enzymes and ions.
  • Cytoplasm
    Internal fluid of the cell where metabolic reactions and energy conversion occur.
  • MS Ring
    Protein structure within the flagellar basal body, essential for converting ion flow into rotational motion.
  • Amino Acids
    Charged molecules within proteins that interact electrostatically with ions, influencing protein function.
  • Electrostatic Interaction
    Attraction or repulsion between charged particles, critical for energy conversion in cellular structures.
  • Flagellum
    Long, helical appendage protruding from the cell, responsible for propulsion and movement.
  • Run
    Straight, directed movement phase of a motile cell, resulting from coordinated flagellar rotation.
  • Tumble
    Random reorientation phase of a motile cell, caused by changes in flagellar rotation.
  • Chemotaxis
    Directed movement of a cell toward or away from chemical stimuli, enhancing survival in changing environments.
  • Peptidoglycan Layer
    Structural component of bacterial cell walls, providing rigidity and shape, located beneath the outer membrane.
  • Hydrogen Ions
    Positively charged particles (H+) whose movement across membranes generates energy for cellular functions.