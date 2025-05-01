Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Proton Motive Force Energy generated by the movement of hydrogen ions across the plasma membrane, powering cellular processes.

Flagellar Motility Cell movement enabled by the rotation of a whip-like structure, allowing navigation in liquid environments.

Plasma Membrane Selective barrier surrounding the cell, crucial for maintaining ion gradients and energy generation.

Gram-Negative Cell Bacterial type characterized by an outer membrane and a thin peptidoglycan layer, influencing structure and function.

Periplasm Space between the outer membrane and plasma membrane in certain bacteria, containing various enzymes and ions.

Cytoplasm Internal fluid of the cell where metabolic reactions and energy conversion occur.