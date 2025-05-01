Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Adaptive Immunity Defense system with memory and specificity, enabling rapid and targeted responses to previously encountered antigens.

T Cell Lymphocyte maturing in the thymus, crucial for recognizing antigens presented on MHC molecules and orchestrating cellular immune responses.

B Cell Lymphocyte maturing in bone marrow, responsible for producing antibodies and presenting antigens to helper T cells.

Primary Lymphoid Organs Sites where lymphocytes mature and develop, including the thymus and bone marrow.

Secondary Lymphoid Organs Locations such as lymph nodes where mature lymphocytes encounter antigens and become activated.

Naive State Inactive condition of lymphocytes before encountering their specific antigen.