Adaptive Immunity Defense system with memory and specificity, enabling rapid and targeted responses to previously encountered antigens. T Cell Lymphocyte maturing in the thymus, crucial for recognizing antigens presented on MHC molecules and orchestrating cellular immune responses. B Cell Lymphocyte maturing in bone marrow, responsible for producing antibodies and presenting antigens to helper T cells. Primary Lymphoid Organs Sites where lymphocytes mature and develop, including the thymus and bone marrow. Secondary Lymphoid Organs Locations such as lymph nodes where mature lymphocytes encounter antigens and become activated. Naive State Inactive condition of lymphocytes before encountering their specific antigen. Antigen Presenting Cell Cell type, such as a dendritic cell, that displays processed antigens on MHC molecules to activate T cells. MHC Class I Molecule presenting antigens to cytotoxic T cells, enabling detection of infected or abnormal cells. MHC Class II Molecule presenting antigens to helper T cells, essential for initiating immune responses. Cytotoxic T Cell Effector lymphocyte that induces apoptosis in cells infected with intracellular pathogens. Helper T Cell Effector lymphocyte that activates other immune cells, including B cells and macrophages, via cytokine release. Memory Cell Long-lived lymphocyte residing in secondary lymphoid organs, enabling faster and stronger responses to repeated antigen exposure. Plasma Cell Differentiated B cell specialized in secreting large quantities of antibodies during immune responses. Antibody Protein produced by plasma cells that binds specific antigens, tagging pathogens for elimination. Cytokine Signaling molecule released by immune cells to coordinate and enhance immune responses.
Review of Adaptive Immunity definitions
