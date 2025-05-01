Skip to main content
Back

Review of Cytotoxic vs Helper T Cells definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Cytotoxic T Cell
    A lymphocyte with a CD8 marker that recognizes antigens on MHC Class I molecules and induces apoptosis in infected host cells.
  • Helper T Cell
    A lymphocyte with a CD4 marker that recognizes antigens on MHC Class II molecules and activates other immune cells to enhance immune responses.
  • CD8 Marker
    A surface protein found on certain T lymphocytes, enabling recognition of antigens presented by MHC Class I molecules.
  • CD4 Marker
    A surface protein found on specific T lymphocytes, allowing recognition of antigens presented by MHC Class II molecules.
  • MHC Class I Molecule
    A protein complex present on all nucleated cells that displays endogenous antigens to cytotoxic T cells.
  • MHC Class II Molecule
    A protein complex found on antigen presenting cells that displays exogenous antigens to helper T cells.
  • Antigen Presenting Cell
    A cell type, such as dendritic cells, macrophages, or B cells, that displays antigens on MHC Class II molecules to helper T cells.
  • Endogenous Antigen
    A molecule originating from within a cell, typically from intracellular pathogens, presented by MHC Class I molecules.
  • Exogenous Antigen
    A molecule originating outside a cell, internalized and presented by MHC Class II molecules on antigen presenting cells.
  • Apoptosis
    A programmed cell death process induced in infected host cells to eliminate intracellular pathogens.
  • Immune Response
    A coordinated reaction by immune cells, including T lymphocytes, to eliminate harmful antigens or pathogens.
  • T Lymphocyte
    A white blood cell subtype responsible for recognizing antigens and orchestrating cellular immune responses.
  • Co-stimulatory Molecule
    A signal produced by antigen presenting cells that is required for full activation of T lymphocytes.
  • Anergy
    An unresponsive state of T lymphocytes when exposed to harmless antigens, preventing unnecessary immune activation.
  • Intracellular Pathogen
    A microorganism, such as a virus, that infects and resides within host cells, often targeted by cytotoxic T cells.