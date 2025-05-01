Back
Cytotoxic T Cell A lymphocyte with a CD8 marker that recognizes antigens on MHC Class I molecules and induces apoptosis in infected host cells. Helper T Cell A lymphocyte with a CD4 marker that recognizes antigens on MHC Class II molecules and activates other immune cells to enhance immune responses. CD8 Marker A surface protein found on certain T lymphocytes, enabling recognition of antigens presented by MHC Class I molecules. CD4 Marker A surface protein found on specific T lymphocytes, allowing recognition of antigens presented by MHC Class II molecules. MHC Class I Molecule A protein complex present on all nucleated cells that displays endogenous antigens to cytotoxic T cells. MHC Class II Molecule A protein complex found on antigen presenting cells that displays exogenous antigens to helper T cells. Antigen Presenting Cell A cell type, such as dendritic cells, macrophages, or B cells, that displays antigens on MHC Class II molecules to helper T cells. Endogenous Antigen A molecule originating from within a cell, typically from intracellular pathogens, presented by MHC Class I molecules. Exogenous Antigen A molecule originating outside a cell, internalized and presented by MHC Class II molecules on antigen presenting cells. Apoptosis A programmed cell death process induced in infected host cells to eliminate intracellular pathogens. Immune Response A coordinated reaction by immune cells, including T lymphocytes, to eliminate harmful antigens or pathogens. T Lymphocyte A white blood cell subtype responsible for recognizing antigens and orchestrating cellular immune responses. Co-stimulatory Molecule A signal produced by antigen presenting cells that is required for full activation of T lymphocytes. Anergy An unresponsive state of T lymphocytes when exposed to harmless antigens, preventing unnecessary immune activation. Intracellular Pathogen A microorganism, such as a virus, that infects and resides within host cells, often targeted by cytotoxic T cells.
Review of Cytotoxic vs Helper T Cells definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15