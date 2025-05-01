Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Cytotoxic T Cell A lymphocyte with a CD8 marker that recognizes antigens on MHC Class I molecules and induces apoptosis in infected host cells.

Helper T Cell A lymphocyte with a CD4 marker that recognizes antigens on MHC Class II molecules and activates other immune cells to enhance immune responses.

CD8 Marker A surface protein found on certain T lymphocytes, enabling recognition of antigens presented by MHC Class I molecules.

CD4 Marker A surface protein found on specific T lymphocytes, allowing recognition of antigens presented by MHC Class II molecules.

MHC Class I Molecule A protein complex present on all nucleated cells that displays endogenous antigens to cytotoxic T cells.

MHC Class II Molecule A protein complex found on antigen presenting cells that displays exogenous antigens to helper T cells.