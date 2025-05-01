Back
Glycocalyx Sticky, gel-like polysaccharide layer surrounding cells, providing protection and aiding in surface attachment. Capsule Highly organized, tightly anchored polysaccharide layer offering robust protection and enhanced adherence. Slime Layer Loosely attached, less organized polysaccharide coating that aids in surface adherence and environmental resilience. Pili Long protein filaments extending from the cell, enabling motility and facilitating DNA transfer between cells. Fimbriae Short, numerous filaments on the cell surface, crucial for attachment and biofilm formation. Hammy Short, archaeal-specific protein filaments acting as grappling hooks for strong adhesion to surfaces or other cells. Flagella Long, whip-like protein structures responsible for swimming motility via rotational movement. Biofilm Community of microbes embedded in an extracellular polymeric substance, often formed through surface attachment. Twitching Motility Type of movement involving extension and retraction of pili, resulting in jerky, dragging cell motion. Gliding Motility Smooth surface movement using pili and motor proteins, with a mechanism not fully understood. Swimming Motility Movement powered by flagella rotation, characterized by alternating runs and tumbles for directional changes. Sex Pilus Specialized pilus facilitating direct DNA transfer between bacterial cells during conjugation. Extracellular Polymeric Substance Matrix produced by microbes in biofilms, providing structural stability and protection. Run Straight, smooth movement phase during swimming motility, driven by flagella rotation in one direction. Tumble Brief, randomizing movement phase during swimming motility, allowing cells to change direction.
Review of Prokaryotic Surface Structures definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15