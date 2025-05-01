Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Glycocalyx Sticky, gel-like polysaccharide layer surrounding cells, providing protection and aiding in surface attachment.

Capsule Highly organized, tightly anchored polysaccharide layer offering robust protection and enhanced adherence.

Slime Layer Loosely attached, less organized polysaccharide coating that aids in surface adherence and environmental resilience.

Pili Long protein filaments extending from the cell, enabling motility and facilitating DNA transfer between cells.

Fimbriae Short, numerous filaments on the cell surface, crucial for attachment and biofilm formation.

Hammy Short, archaeal-specific protein filaments acting as grappling hooks for strong adhesion to surfaces or other cells.