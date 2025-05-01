Skip to main content
Review of Prokaryotic Surface Structures definitions

  • Glycocalyx
    Sticky, gel-like polysaccharide layer surrounding cells, providing protection and aiding in surface attachment.
  • Capsule
    Highly organized, tightly anchored polysaccharide layer offering robust protection and enhanced adherence.
  • Slime Layer
    Loosely attached, less organized polysaccharide coating that aids in surface adherence and environmental resilience.
  • Pili
    Long protein filaments extending from the cell, enabling motility and facilitating DNA transfer between cells.
  • Fimbriae
    Short, numerous filaments on the cell surface, crucial for attachment and biofilm formation.
  • Hammy
    Short, archaeal-specific protein filaments acting as grappling hooks for strong adhesion to surfaces or other cells.
  • Flagella
    Long, whip-like protein structures responsible for swimming motility via rotational movement.
  • Biofilm
    Community of microbes embedded in an extracellular polymeric substance, often formed through surface attachment.
  • Twitching Motility
    Type of movement involving extension and retraction of pili, resulting in jerky, dragging cell motion.
  • Gliding Motility
    Smooth surface movement using pili and motor proteins, with a mechanism not fully understood.
  • Swimming Motility
    Movement powered by flagella rotation, characterized by alternating runs and tumbles for directional changes.
  • Sex Pilus
    Specialized pilus facilitating direct DNA transfer between bacterial cells during conjugation.
  • Extracellular Polymeric Substance
    Matrix produced by microbes in biofilms, providing structural stability and protection.
  • Run
    Straight, smooth movement phase during swimming motility, driven by flagella rotation in one direction.
  • Tumble
    Brief, randomizing movement phase during swimming motility, allowing cells to change direction.