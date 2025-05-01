Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Complement System A group of inactive proteins in blood and tissues that, when activated, enhance immune responses against microbes.

Alternative Pathway A route of complement activation initiated by C3b binding directly to microbial surfaces, independent of antibodies.

Lectin Pathway A complement activation route triggered by mannose binding lectin attaching to mannose residues on microbes.

Classical Pathway A complement activation route initiated when antibodies bind to antigens on microbes, linking innate and adaptive immunity.

C3 Convertase An enzyme complex formed in all complement pathways that cleaves C3 into C3a and C3b, amplifying immune responses.

C3b A complement fragment that binds to microbes, acts as an opsonin, and helps form membrane attack complexes.