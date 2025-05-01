Back
Complement System A group of inactive proteins in blood and tissues that, when activated, enhance immune responses against microbes. Alternative Pathway A route of complement activation initiated by C3b binding directly to microbial surfaces, independent of antibodies. Lectin Pathway A complement activation route triggered by mannose binding lectin attaching to mannose residues on microbes. Classical Pathway A complement activation route initiated when antibodies bind to antigens on microbes, linking innate and adaptive immunity. C3 Convertase An enzyme complex formed in all complement pathways that cleaves C3 into C3a and C3b, amplifying immune responses. C3b A complement fragment that binds to microbes, acts as an opsonin, and helps form membrane attack complexes. C3a A small peptide generated from C3 cleavage that promotes inflammation and recruits immune cells. Mannose Binding Lectin A protein that recognizes and binds to mannose sugars on microbial surfaces, initiating the lectin pathway. Antibody A molecule from adaptive immunity that binds antigens on microbes, triggering the classical complement pathway. Antigen A molecular structure on microbes recognized by antibodies, leading to immune activation. Opsonization A process where molecules like C3b coat microbes, enhancing their uptake and destruction by phagocytes. Phagocytosis A cellular process where immune cells engulf and digest microbes, aided by opsonins like C3b. Membrane Attack Complex A structure formed by complement proteins that creates pores in microbial membranes, causing cell lysis. Inflammation A protective response involving immune cell recruitment and increased blood flow, often triggered by C3a and C5a. Innate Immunity A non-specific defense system including the complement system, providing immediate protection against pathogens.
Review of the Complement System definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15