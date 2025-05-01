Skip to main content
Review of Transcription vs. Translation definitions

  • Transcription
    Process in which DNA serves as a template to synthesize an RNA molecule, occurring in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells.
  • Translation
    Process where an RNA molecule is used as a template to assemble a protein, taking place in the cytoplasm.
  • DNA
    Nucleic acid that stores genetic information and acts as the template for RNA synthesis during transcription.
  • RNA
    Nucleic acid produced from a DNA template, serving as the intermediary between DNA and protein synthesis.
  • Protein
    Macromolecule composed of amino acids, synthesized from an RNA template during translation.
  • RNA Polymerase
    Enzyme responsible for synthesizing RNA from a DNA template during transcription.
  • Ribosome
    Cellular structure that facilitates the assembly of amino acids into proteins using an RNA template.
  • Nucleus
    Membrane-bound compartment in eukaryotic cells where transcription occurs.
  • Cytoplasm
    Cellular region outside the nucleus where translation and protein synthesis take place.
  • Nucleic Acid
    Class of macromolecules including DNA and RNA, involved in storing and transmitting genetic information.
  • Amino Acid
    Building block of proteins, linked together during translation to form polypeptides.
  • Macromolecule
    Large biological molecule, such as nucleic acids or proteins, essential for cellular structure and function.
  • 5' to 3' Direction
    Orientation in which RNA is synthesized during transcription, starting from the 5' end toward the 3' end.
  • N-terminal
    Amino end of a protein, marking the starting point for protein synthesis during translation.
  • C-terminal
    Carboxyl end of a protein, representing the endpoint of protein synthesis during translation.