Transcription Process in which DNA serves as a template to synthesize an RNA molecule, occurring in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells.

Translation Process where an RNA molecule is used as a template to assemble a protein, taking place in the cytoplasm.

DNA Nucleic acid that stores genetic information and acts as the template for RNA synthesis during transcription.

RNA Nucleic acid produced from a DNA template, serving as the intermediary between DNA and protein synthesis.

Protein Macromolecule composed of amino acids, synthesized from an RNA template during translation.

RNA Polymerase Enzyme responsible for synthesizing RNA from a DNA template during transcription.