Transcription Process in which DNA serves as a template to synthesize an RNA molecule, occurring in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells. Translation Process where an RNA molecule is used as a template to assemble a protein, taking place in the cytoplasm. DNA Nucleic acid that stores genetic information and acts as the template for RNA synthesis during transcription. RNA Nucleic acid produced from a DNA template, serving as the intermediary between DNA and protein synthesis. Protein Macromolecule composed of amino acids, synthesized from an RNA template during translation. RNA Polymerase Enzyme responsible for synthesizing RNA from a DNA template during transcription. Ribosome Cellular structure that facilitates the assembly of amino acids into proteins using an RNA template. Nucleus Membrane-bound compartment in eukaryotic cells where transcription occurs. Cytoplasm Cellular region outside the nucleus where translation and protein synthesis take place. Nucleic Acid Class of macromolecules including DNA and RNA, involved in storing and transmitting genetic information. Amino Acid Building block of proteins, linked together during translation to form polypeptides. Macromolecule Large biological molecule, such as nucleic acids or proteins, essential for cellular structure and function. 5' to 3' Direction Orientation in which RNA is synthesized during transcription, starting from the 5' end toward the 3' end. N-terminal Amino end of a protein, marking the starting point for protein synthesis during translation. C-terminal Carboxyl end of a protein, representing the endpoint of protein synthesis during translation.
