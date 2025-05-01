Back
Chemically Defined Media A growth medium with a precisely known nutrient composition, allowing for controlled studies of microbial requirements. Chemically Complex Media A nutrient-rich medium with an unknown exact composition, supporting diverse microbial growth due to its complexity. Selective Media A medium formulated to encourage the growth of certain microbes while suppressing others, often using specific inhibitors. McConkey Agar A classic example of a selective medium, commonly used to isolate and differentiate Gram-negative bacteria. Differential Media A medium that distinguishes microbial species visually based on observable chemical changes, such as color shifts. Blood Agar A differential medium used to identify hemolytic patterns of bacteria, such as beta and alpha hemolysis. Reducing Media A medium containing reducing agents, facilitating the growth of anaerobes by eliminating oxygen. Reducing Agents Substances in media that remove oxygen, creating an environment suitable for anaerobic organisms. Anaerobic Chamber An oxygen-free environment used with specific media to cultivate microbes intolerant to oxygen. Enrichment Media A medium designed to enhance the growth of a particular microbe present in low numbers, without using inhibitors. Nutrient Composition The specific combination and amounts of nutrients present in a culture medium, influencing microbial growth. Beta Hemolysis A clear zone around colonies on blood agar, indicating complete lysis of red blood cells by bacteria. Alpha Hemolysis A greenish discoloration around colonies on blood agar, signifying partial lysis of red blood cells.
