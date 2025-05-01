Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Chemically Defined Media A growth medium with a precisely known nutrient composition, allowing for controlled studies of microbial requirements.

Chemically Complex Media A nutrient-rich medium with an unknown exact composition, supporting diverse microbial growth due to its complexity.

Selective Media A medium formulated to encourage the growth of certain microbes while suppressing others, often using specific inhibitors.

McConkey Agar A classic example of a selective medium, commonly used to isolate and differentiate Gram-negative bacteria.

Differential Media A medium that distinguishes microbial species visually based on observable chemical changes, such as color shifts.

Blood Agar A differential medium used to identify hemolytic patterns of bacteria, such as beta and alpha hemolysis.