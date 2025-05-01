Back
Simple stain A technique using a single dye to color either the cell interior or its background, depending on the dye's charge. Basic dye A positively charged coloring agent that binds directly to negatively charged cell components, highlighting cell interiors. Acidic dye A negatively charged coloring agent that stains the background, leaving cells clear for enhanced contrast. Differential stain A method that distinguishes microorganisms by coloring them differently, revealing structural or compositional differences. Gram stain A procedure separating bacteria into purple and pink groups based on cell wall structure, aiding in classification. Gram positive Bacteria retaining a purple color after staining due to a thick peptidoglycan cell wall. Gram negative Bacteria appearing pink after staining, characterized by a thinner peptidoglycan layer and outer membrane. Acid fast stain A method highlighting bacteria with waxy cell walls, coloring them purplish and distinguishing them from others. Mycolic acid A waxy cell wall component that resists standard stains, requiring special techniques for visualization. Special stain A technique targeting specific cell structures, making features like capsules, endospores, or flagella visible. Capsule stain A method that colors the background, leaving a clear halo around protective outer layers of some cells. Endospore stain A procedure that colors dormant, tough bacterial structures, which are usually resistant to standard dyes. Flagella stain A technique that coats thin, hair-like appendages, making them visible under a microscope. Fluorescent dye A coloring agent that emits light under specific conditions, used to visualize all or select cell parts. Immunofluorescence A method using antibodies linked to fluorescent tags to detect and visualize specific molecules in cells.
