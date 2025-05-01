Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Simple stain A technique using a single dye to color either the cell interior or its background, depending on the dye's charge.

Basic dye A positively charged coloring agent that binds directly to negatively charged cell components, highlighting cell interiors.

Acidic dye A negatively charged coloring agent that stains the background, leaving cells clear for enhanced contrast.

Differential stain A method that distinguishes microorganisms by coloring them differently, revealing structural or compositional differences.

Gram stain A procedure separating bacteria into purple and pink groups based on cell wall structure, aiding in classification.

Gram positive Bacteria retaining a purple color after staining due to a thick peptidoglycan cell wall.