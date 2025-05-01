Skip to main content
Back

Rubella definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Rubella Virus
    A single-stranded RNA pathogen from the Rubivirus genus responsible for a mild contagious illness and severe fetal complications.
  • Respiratory Droplets
    Tiny fluid particles expelled during coughing, sneezing, or talking that transmit certain viral infections between individuals.
  • Macular Rash
    A skin eruption of flat, red spots commonly seen in mild viral illnesses, often resembling but less severe than measles.
  • Congenital Rubella Syndrome
    A collection of severe birth defects and developmental issues resulting from maternal infection during pregnancy.
  • IgM Antibodies
    Early immune proteins detected in blood, indicating recent exposure to specific viral agents such as rubella.
  • Serological Testing
    A laboratory method used to detect antibodies in blood, confirming recent infection with certain viruses.
  • MMR Vaccine
    A combined immunization that provides long-term protection against measles, mumps, and rubella.
  • Herd Immunity
    Community-level resistance achieved when enough individuals are immune, reducing disease spread and protecting vulnerable groups.
  • Encephalitis
    A rare but serious inflammation of brain tissues that can occasionally complicate viral infections in adults.
  • Supportive Care
    Symptom-focused medical management provided in the absence of specific antiviral treatments for certain viral diseases.
  • Birth Defects
    Permanent structural or functional abnormalities in newborns, often resulting from maternal infections during pregnancy.
  • Upper Respiratory Tract
    The primary entry site for certain viruses, including rubella, before systemic spread throughout the body.
  • Lymph Nodes
    Immune system structures that can become infected and facilitate systemic viral dissemination.
  • Systemic Spread
    The distribution of pathogens throughout the body via the bloodstream after initial infection.
  • Public Health Concern
    A situation or disease with significant implications for community well-being, requiring preventive measures like vaccination.