Rubella Virus A single-stranded RNA pathogen from the Rubivirus genus responsible for a mild contagious illness and severe fetal complications.

Respiratory Droplets Tiny fluid particles expelled during coughing, sneezing, or talking that transmit certain viral infections between individuals.

Macular Rash A skin eruption of flat, red spots commonly seen in mild viral illnesses, often resembling but less severe than measles.

Congenital Rubella Syndrome A collection of severe birth defects and developmental issues resulting from maternal infection during pregnancy.

IgM Antibodies Early immune proteins detected in blood, indicating recent exposure to specific viral agents such as rubella.

Serological Testing A laboratory method used to detect antibodies in blood, confirming recent infection with certain viruses.