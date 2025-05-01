Back
Rubella Virus A single-stranded RNA pathogen from the Rubivirus genus responsible for a mild contagious illness and severe fetal complications. Respiratory Droplets Tiny fluid particles expelled during coughing, sneezing, or talking that transmit certain viral infections between individuals. Macular Rash A skin eruption of flat, red spots commonly seen in mild viral illnesses, often resembling but less severe than measles. Congenital Rubella Syndrome A collection of severe birth defects and developmental issues resulting from maternal infection during pregnancy. IgM Antibodies Early immune proteins detected in blood, indicating recent exposure to specific viral agents such as rubella. Serological Testing A laboratory method used to detect antibodies in blood, confirming recent infection with certain viruses. MMR Vaccine A combined immunization that provides long-term protection against measles, mumps, and rubella. Herd Immunity Community-level resistance achieved when enough individuals are immune, reducing disease spread and protecting vulnerable groups. Encephalitis A rare but serious inflammation of brain tissues that can occasionally complicate viral infections in adults. Supportive Care Symptom-focused medical management provided in the absence of specific antiviral treatments for certain viral diseases. Birth Defects Permanent structural or functional abnormalities in newborns, often resulting from maternal infections during pregnancy. Upper Respiratory Tract The primary entry site for certain viruses, including rubella, before systemic spread throughout the body. Lymph Nodes Immune system structures that can become infected and facilitate systemic viral dissemination. Systemic Spread The distribution of pathogens throughout the body via the bloodstream after initial infection. Public Health Concern A situation or disease with significant implications for community well-being, requiring preventive measures like vaccination.
Rubella definitions
