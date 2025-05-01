Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Selective Media A growth medium formulated to encourage the proliferation of certain microbes while suppressing others using specific inhibitory substances.

MacConkey Agar A specialized medium containing inhibitors that allows only gram-negative intestinal bacteria to form visible colonies.

Gram-Negative Bacteria Microorganisms with a thin peptidoglycan layer and outer membrane, able to thrive on certain selective media.

Gram-Positive Bacteria Microbes with a thick peptidoglycan cell wall, typically inhibited by dyes in selective media like MacConkey agar.

Crystal Violet A dye incorporated in some media to prevent the growth of bacteria with thick cell walls, aiding in selective isolation.

Bile Salts Chemical agents in media that suppress non-intestinal microbes, enhancing the selectivity for gut-associated bacteria.