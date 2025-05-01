Skip to main content
Selective Media definitions

  • Selective Media
    A growth medium formulated to encourage the proliferation of certain microbes while suppressing others using specific inhibitory substances.
  • MacConkey Agar
    A specialized medium containing inhibitors that allows only gram-negative intestinal bacteria to form visible colonies.
  • Gram-Negative Bacteria
    Microorganisms with a thin peptidoglycan layer and outer membrane, able to thrive on certain selective media.
  • Gram-Positive Bacteria
    Microbes with a thick peptidoglycan cell wall, typically inhibited by dyes in selective media like MacConkey agar.
  • Crystal Violet
    A dye incorporated in some media to prevent the growth of bacteria with thick cell walls, aiding in selective isolation.
  • Bile Salts
    Chemical agents in media that suppress non-intestinal microbes, enhancing the selectivity for gut-associated bacteria.
  • Intestinal Bacteria
    Microbes adapted to the gut environment, capable of growing on media containing bile salts and certain dyes.
  • Mixed Culture
    A sample containing multiple microbial species, used to demonstrate the selective properties of specialized media.
  • Colony
    A visible cluster of microbial cells originating from a single progenitor, indicating successful growth on a medium.
  • Inhibition
    The process by which certain substances in a medium prevent the growth of unwanted microbial species.
  • Medical Diagnostics
    The application of selective media to identify and isolate pathogens from clinical samples for disease detection.
  • Growth Medium
    A nutrient-rich substance designed to support the cultivation of microorganisms under laboratory conditions.
  • Species of Interest
    Targeted microorganisms that a selective medium is formulated to encourage while suppressing others.