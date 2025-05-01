Back
Selective Media A growth medium formulated to encourage the proliferation of certain microbes while suppressing others using specific inhibitory substances. MacConkey Agar A specialized medium containing inhibitors that allows only gram-negative intestinal bacteria to form visible colonies. Gram-Negative Bacteria Microorganisms with a thin peptidoglycan layer and outer membrane, able to thrive on certain selective media. Gram-Positive Bacteria Microbes with a thick peptidoglycan cell wall, typically inhibited by dyes in selective media like MacConkey agar. Crystal Violet A dye incorporated in some media to prevent the growth of bacteria with thick cell walls, aiding in selective isolation. Bile Salts Chemical agents in media that suppress non-intestinal microbes, enhancing the selectivity for gut-associated bacteria. Intestinal Bacteria Microbes adapted to the gut environment, capable of growing on media containing bile salts and certain dyes. Mixed Culture A sample containing multiple microbial species, used to demonstrate the selective properties of specialized media. Colony A visible cluster of microbial cells originating from a single progenitor, indicating successful growth on a medium. Inhibition The process by which certain substances in a medium prevent the growth of unwanted microbial species. Medical Diagnostics The application of selective media to identify and isolate pathogens from clinical samples for disease detection. Growth Medium A nutrient-rich substance designed to support the cultivation of microorganisms under laboratory conditions. Species of Interest Targeted microorganisms that a selective medium is formulated to encourage while suppressing others.
Selective Media definitions
