Selective Media quiz #1 Flashcards

Selective Media quiz #1

Selective Media quiz #1
  • What is a selective medium in microbiology?
    A selective medium is a type of microbial growth media designed to promote the growth of specific species of interest while inhibiting the growth of other species. For example, MacConkey agar selectively allows gram-negative intestinal bacteria to grow by inhibiting gram-positive and non-intestinal bacteria.
  • Can selective media also be differential? Explain.
    Selective media can also be differential. For example, MacConkey agar is both selective (promoting gram-negative intestinal bacteria) and differential (distinguishing lactose fermenters from non-fermenters by color change). Thus, a medium can have both selective and differential properties.
  • What two components in MacConkey agar are responsible for its selective properties?
    Crystal violet and bile salts are responsible; crystal violet inhibits gram-positive bacteria, and bile salts inhibit non-intestinal bacteria.
  • Why is MacConkey agar commonly used in medical diagnostics?
    It is used because it isolates gram-negative intestinal bacteria by inhibiting other types, making it useful for identifying pathogens in clinical samples.
  • What happens to gram-positive bacteria when plated on MacConkey agar?
    Gram-positive bacteria are inhibited by the crystal violet in the agar and do not grow or form colonies.
  • How does MacConkey agar help in isolating bacteria from a mixed culture?
    It selectively allows only gram-negative intestinal bacteria to grow, while inhibiting others, so only those colonies appear on the plate.
  • What is the role of bile salts in MacConkey agar?
    Bile salts inhibit the growth of non-intestinal bacteria, promoting the growth of intestinal bacteria.
  • If a sample contains both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, which will grow on MacConkey agar?
    Only gram-negative intestinal bacteria will grow; gram-positive and non-intestinal bacteria are inhibited.
  • What type of bacterial colonies would you expect to see on a MacConkey agar plate inoculated with a gut microbiome sample?
    You would expect to see colonies of gram-negative intestinal bacteria, as other types are inhibited.
  • Why is selective media important in microbiological studies?
    Selective media allows researchers to isolate and study specific types of bacteria by inhibiting unwanted species, aiding in identification and analysis.