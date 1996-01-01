Selective Media quiz #1 Flashcards

A selective medium is a type of microbial growth media designed to promote the growth of specific species of interest while inhibiting the growth of other species. For example, MacConkey agar selectively allows gram-negative intestinal bacteria to grow by inhibiting gram-positive and non-intestinal bacteria.

Can selective media also be differential? Explain. Selective media can also be differential. For example, MacConkey agar is both selective (promoting gram-negative intestinal bacteria) and differential (distinguishing lactose fermenters from non-fermenters by color change). Thus, a medium can have both selective and differential properties.

What two components in MacConkey agar are responsible for its selective properties? Crystal violet and bile salts are responsible; crystal violet inhibits gram-positive bacteria, and bile salts inhibit non-intestinal bacteria.

Why is MacConkey agar commonly used in medical diagnostics? It is used because it isolates gram-negative intestinal bacteria by inhibiting other types, making it useful for identifying pathogens in clinical samples.

What happens to gram-positive bacteria when plated on MacConkey agar? Gram-positive bacteria are inhibited by the crystal violet in the agar and do not grow or form colonies.

How does MacConkey agar help in isolating bacteria from a mixed culture? It selectively allows only gram-negative intestinal bacteria to grow, while inhibiting others, so only those colonies appear on the plate.