Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Passive Transport Movement of molecules across a membrane without energy input, always occurring down a concentration gradient.

Concentration Gradient Difference in molecule concentration across a membrane, driving passive movement from high to low concentration.

Simple Diffusion Direct movement of small uncharged molecules through the membrane, requiring no proteins or energy.

Facilitated Diffusion Transport of charged or larger molecules across membranes with the help of proteins, but without energy use.

Transport Protein Membrane-embedded molecule that assists in moving substances across the cell membrane during facilitated diffusion.

Porin Channel-forming protein creating a tunnel through the membrane, allowing molecules to pass freely.