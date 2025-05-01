Back
Passive Transport Movement of molecules across a membrane without energy input, always occurring down a concentration gradient. Concentration Gradient Difference in molecule concentration across a membrane, driving passive movement from high to low concentration. Simple Diffusion Direct movement of small uncharged molecules through the membrane, requiring no proteins or energy. Facilitated Diffusion Transport of charged or larger molecules across membranes with the help of proteins, but without energy use. Transport Protein Membrane-embedded molecule that assists in moving substances across the cell membrane during facilitated diffusion. Porin Channel-forming protein creating a tunnel through the membrane, allowing molecules to pass freely. Channel Membrane-spanning tunnel formed by proteins, enabling ions or molecules to move across the membrane. Aquaporin Specialized channel protein that accelerates water movement across the membrane, enhancing osmosis. Transporter Carrier protein that changes shape to move molecules across the membrane, only open to one side at a time. Carrier Protein facilitating molecule movement by undergoing conformational changes, not forming a continuous tunnel. Osmosis Diffusion of water across a semi-permeable membrane, often enhanced by aquaporins. Ion Charged particle that requires protein facilitation to cross the cell membrane during passive transport. Phospholipid Membrane component forming a bilayer, allowing small uncharged molecules to pass during simple diffusion. Conformational Change Structural shift in a protein enabling the transfer of molecules across the membrane in facilitated diffusion.
Simple and Facilitated Diffusion definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14