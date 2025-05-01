Back
Variola Virus A double-stranded DNA member of Orthopoxvirus responsible for a deadly systemic infection marked by severe skin lesions. Orthopoxvirus A viral genus including the agent of smallpox, known for causing significant human diseases with characteristic rashes. Airborne Transmission A mode of disease spread involving inhalation of respiratory droplets released by infected individuals. Direct Contact A transmission route involving physical interaction with infected lesions or contaminated materials. Upper Respiratory Tract The initial site of infection for smallpox before systemic dissemination to organs and skin. Systemic Spread The process by which a pathogen moves from the entry site to multiple organs via blood and lymph. Pustules Fluid-filled skin lesions that evolve during infection, eventually leading to severe scarring. Scarring Permanent skin changes resulting from the healing of characteristic lesions after infection. Fatality Rate The proportion of deaths among infected individuals, notably high in unvaccinated cases of this disease. Vaccination A preventive measure that induces immunity, ultimately responsible for the global eradication of smallpox. Adaptive Immunity A defense mechanism developed after exposure or immunization, providing long-term protection against reinfection. Supportive Care Medical management focused on symptom relief and patient isolation in the absence of specific antiviral therapy. Serological Testing A diagnostic approach detecting antibodies or viral components to confirm infection. Skin Lesions Visible changes on the skin, including rashes and pustules, used for clinical diagnosis of this disease. Eradication The complete and permanent worldwide removal of a disease, achieved for smallpox in 1980.
Smallpox definitions
