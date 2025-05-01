Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Variola Virus A double-stranded DNA member of Orthopoxvirus responsible for a deadly systemic infection marked by severe skin lesions.

Orthopoxvirus A viral genus including the agent of smallpox, known for causing significant human diseases with characteristic rashes.

Airborne Transmission A mode of disease spread involving inhalation of respiratory droplets released by infected individuals.

Direct Contact A transmission route involving physical interaction with infected lesions or contaminated materials.

Upper Respiratory Tract The initial site of infection for smallpox before systemic dissemination to organs and skin.

Systemic Spread The process by which a pathogen moves from the entry site to multiple organs via blood and lymph.