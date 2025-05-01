Skip to main content
Smallpox definitions

  • Variola Virus
    A double-stranded DNA member of Orthopoxvirus responsible for a deadly systemic infection marked by severe skin lesions.
  • Orthopoxvirus
    A viral genus including the agent of smallpox, known for causing significant human diseases with characteristic rashes.
  • Airborne Transmission
    A mode of disease spread involving inhalation of respiratory droplets released by infected individuals.
  • Direct Contact
    A transmission route involving physical interaction with infected lesions or contaminated materials.
  • Upper Respiratory Tract
    The initial site of infection for smallpox before systemic dissemination to organs and skin.
  • Systemic Spread
    The process by which a pathogen moves from the entry site to multiple organs via blood and lymph.
  • Pustules
    Fluid-filled skin lesions that evolve during infection, eventually leading to severe scarring.
  • Scarring
    Permanent skin changes resulting from the healing of characteristic lesions after infection.
  • Fatality Rate
    The proportion of deaths among infected individuals, notably high in unvaccinated cases of this disease.
  • Vaccination
    A preventive measure that induces immunity, ultimately responsible for the global eradication of smallpox.
  • Adaptive Immunity
    A defense mechanism developed after exposure or immunization, providing long-term protection against reinfection.
  • Supportive Care
    Medical management focused on symptom relief and patient isolation in the absence of specific antiviral therapy.
  • Serological Testing
    A diagnostic approach detecting antibodies or viral components to confirm infection.
  • Skin Lesions
    Visible changes on the skin, including rashes and pustules, used for clinical diagnosis of this disease.
  • Eradication
    The complete and permanent worldwide removal of a disease, achieved for smallpox in 1980.