Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Photosynthesis A two-stage process in cells that transforms solar energy, water, and carbon dioxide into glucose and oxygen.

Light Reactions The initial stage that uses photons and water to generate chemical energy and oxygen within thylakoids.

Calvin Cycle A sequence using carbon dioxide and chemical energy to synthesize glucose, occurring in the stroma.

Chloroplast A eukaryotic organelle serving as the main site for both stages of photosynthesis.

Thylakoid A membrane-bound structure inside chloroplasts where the light reactions take place.

Stroma The fluid-filled region of the chloroplast where the Calvin cycle occurs.