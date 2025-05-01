Skip to main content
Stages of Photosynthesis definitions

  • Photosynthesis
    A two-stage process in cells that transforms solar energy, water, and carbon dioxide into glucose and oxygen.
  • Light Reactions
    The initial stage that uses photons and water to generate chemical energy and oxygen within thylakoids.
  • Calvin Cycle
    A sequence using carbon dioxide and chemical energy to synthesize glucose, occurring in the stroma.
  • Chloroplast
    A eukaryotic organelle serving as the main site for both stages of photosynthesis.
  • Thylakoid
    A membrane-bound structure inside chloroplasts where the light reactions take place.
  • Stroma
    The fluid-filled region of the chloroplast where the Calvin cycle occurs.
  • Prokaryote
    A cell type lacking chloroplasts, conducting photosynthesis in the plasma membrane and cytoplasm.
  • Eukaryote
    A cell type containing chloroplasts, where photosynthesis is compartmentalized into specialized organelles.
  • Plasma Membrane
    The cellular boundary in prokaryotes where light reactions of photosynthesis are localized.
  • Cytoplasm
    The internal cell matrix in prokaryotes where the Calvin cycle is carried out.
  • Oxygen
    A gaseous product released during the light reactions of photosynthesis.
  • Glucose
    A carbohydrate synthesized during the Calvin cycle, serving as an energy source for cells.
  • Chemical Energy
    The energy-rich molecules produced in the light reactions, fueling the Calvin cycle.
  • Carbon Dioxide
    A gaseous input from the atmosphere, fixed into organic molecules during the Calvin cycle.
  • Solar Energy
    The energy from sunlight harnessed during the light reactions to drive photosynthetic processes.