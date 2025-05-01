Back
Photosynthesis A two-stage process in cells that transforms solar energy, water, and carbon dioxide into glucose and oxygen. Light Reactions The initial stage that uses photons and water to generate chemical energy and oxygen within thylakoids. Calvin Cycle A sequence using carbon dioxide and chemical energy to synthesize glucose, occurring in the stroma. Chloroplast A eukaryotic organelle serving as the main site for both stages of photosynthesis. Thylakoid A membrane-bound structure inside chloroplasts where the light reactions take place. Stroma The fluid-filled region of the chloroplast where the Calvin cycle occurs. Prokaryote A cell type lacking chloroplasts, conducting photosynthesis in the plasma membrane and cytoplasm. Eukaryote A cell type containing chloroplasts, where photosynthesis is compartmentalized into specialized organelles. Plasma Membrane The cellular boundary in prokaryotes where light reactions of photosynthesis are localized. Cytoplasm The internal cell matrix in prokaryotes where the Calvin cycle is carried out. Oxygen A gaseous product released during the light reactions of photosynthesis. Glucose A carbohydrate synthesized during the Calvin cycle, serving as an energy source for cells. Chemical Energy The energy-rich molecules produced in the light reactions, fueling the Calvin cycle. Carbon Dioxide A gaseous input from the atmosphere, fixed into organic molecules during the Calvin cycle. Solar Energy The energy from sunlight harnessed during the light reactions to drive photosynthetic processes.
Stages of Photosynthesis definitions
