Gut Microbiome Complex community of thousands of microbial species inhabiting the digestive tract, influencing health, immunity, and nutrient synthesis.

Microbial Antagonism Process where resident microbes occupy niches, preventing colonization by harmful organisms through competition for resources.

Normal Microbiota Microorganisms typically present in the digestive system, contributing to health and preventing pathogen overgrowth.

Escherichia coli Common bacterial inhabitant of the gut; certain strains are beneficial, while others can cause illness.

Bacteroides Dominant bacterial genus in the gut, involved in vitamin production and maintenance of digestive health.

Lactobacillus Genus of bacteria in the gut known for synthesizing B vitamins and supporting a balanced microbial environment.