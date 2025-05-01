Skip to main content
Structure and Function of the Digestive System definitions

  • Gut Microbiome
    Complex community of thousands of microbial species inhabiting the digestive tract, influencing health, immunity, and nutrient synthesis.
  • Microbial Antagonism
    Process where resident microbes occupy niches, preventing colonization by harmful organisms through competition for resources.
  • Normal Microbiota
    Microorganisms typically present in the digestive system, contributing to health and preventing pathogen overgrowth.
  • Escherichia coli
    Common bacterial inhabitant of the gut; certain strains are beneficial, while others can cause illness.
  • Bacteroides
    Dominant bacterial genus in the gut, involved in vitamin production and maintenance of digestive health.
  • Lactobacillus
    Genus of bacteria in the gut known for synthesizing B vitamins and supporting a balanced microbial environment.
  • Candida
    Fungal genus found in the large intestine; typically harmless but can cause issues if overgrown or misplaced.
  • Archaea
    Distinct group of microorganisms present in the gut, contributing to the diversity of the intestinal ecosystem.
  • Vitamin B
    Essential nutrient group synthesized by gut bacteria, including folate, supplementing dietary intake.
  • Vitamin K
    Nutrient produced by certain gut bacteria, important for blood clotting and overall health.
  • Immune Function
    Physiological process influenced by gut microbes, which help train the immune system to distinguish friend from foe.
  • Body Weight Regulation
    Physiological aspect affected by the gut microbiome, with changes in microbial composition linked to weight variations.
  • Pathogen
    Harmful microorganism capable of causing disease if it overcomes the protective effects of resident microbiota.
  • Fecal Mass
    Solid waste material, with 25-40% of its dry weight composed of microbial cells, mainly bacteria.
  • Streptococcus
    Bacterial genus commonly found in the mouth; some species are harmless, while others can be pathogenic depending on location.