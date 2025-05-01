Back
Gut Microbiome Complex community of thousands of microbial species inhabiting the digestive tract, influencing health, immunity, and nutrient synthesis. Microbial Antagonism Process where resident microbes occupy niches, preventing colonization by harmful organisms through competition for resources. Normal Microbiota Microorganisms typically present in the digestive system, contributing to health and preventing pathogen overgrowth. Escherichia coli Common bacterial inhabitant of the gut; certain strains are beneficial, while others can cause illness. Bacteroides Dominant bacterial genus in the gut, involved in vitamin production and maintenance of digestive health. Lactobacillus Genus of bacteria in the gut known for synthesizing B vitamins and supporting a balanced microbial environment. Candida Fungal genus found in the large intestine; typically harmless but can cause issues if overgrown or misplaced. Archaea Distinct group of microorganisms present in the gut, contributing to the diversity of the intestinal ecosystem. Vitamin B Essential nutrient group synthesized by gut bacteria, including folate, supplementing dietary intake. Vitamin K Nutrient produced by certain gut bacteria, important for blood clotting and overall health. Immune Function Physiological process influenced by gut microbes, which help train the immune system to distinguish friend from foe. Body Weight Regulation Physiological aspect affected by the gut microbiome, with changes in microbial composition linked to weight variations. Pathogen Harmful microorganism capable of causing disease if it overcomes the protective effects of resident microbiota. Fecal Mass Solid waste material, with 25-40% of its dry weight composed of microbial cells, mainly bacteria. Streptococcus Bacterial genus commonly found in the mouth; some species are harmless, while others can be pathogenic depending on location.
Structure and Function of the Digestive System definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15