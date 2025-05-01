Skip to main content
Structure & Function of the Urinary System definitions

  • Kidneys
    Paired organs in the mid-back that filter blood, removing urea, excess water, salts, and other waste to form urine.
  • Ureters
    Muscular tubes that transport urine from the kidneys to the bladder, ensuring one-way flow.
  • Bladder
    Stretchy, watertight reservoir in the pelvic cavity that stores urine until release.
  • Urethra
    Tube carrying urine from the bladder to the exterior; differs in length and function between sexes.
  • Sphincters
    Muscular rings at the bladder's exit that control the timing and release of urine.
  • Nitrogenous waste
    Byproducts like urea filtered from blood by the kidneys and excreted in urine.
  • Urea
    Primary nitrogen-containing compound in urine, formed from protein breakdown and removed by the kidneys.
  • Pelvic cavity
    Body space housing the bladder and reproductive organs, differing in structure between males and females.
  • Reservoir
    A structure, such as the bladder, that temporarily stores urine before elimination.
  • Sexually transmitted infections
    Diseases that can involve the urethra, especially in males where it is part of both urinary and reproductive systems.
  • Urinary tract infections
    Infections often affecting the urethra and bladder, more common in females due to anatomical differences.
  • Prostate
    Male gland surrounding the urethra, where urinary and reproductive tracts converge.
  • Microbiology
    Study of microorganisms, crucial for understanding infections and normal flora in the urinary system.
  • Reproductive system
    Organ system involved in producing offspring; in males, shares the urethra with the urinary system.