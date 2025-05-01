Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Kidneys Paired organs in the mid-back that filter blood, removing urea, excess water, salts, and other waste to form urine.

Ureters Muscular tubes that transport urine from the kidneys to the bladder, ensuring one-way flow.

Bladder Stretchy, watertight reservoir in the pelvic cavity that stores urine until release.

Urethra Tube carrying urine from the bladder to the exterior; differs in length and function between sexes.

Sphincters Muscular rings at the bladder's exit that control the timing and release of urine.

Nitrogenous waste Byproducts like urea filtered from blood by the kidneys and excreted in urine.