Kidneys Paired organs in the mid-back that filter blood, removing urea, excess water, salts, and other waste to form urine. Ureters Muscular tubes that transport urine from the kidneys to the bladder, ensuring one-way flow. Bladder Stretchy, watertight reservoir in the pelvic cavity that stores urine until release. Urethra Tube carrying urine from the bladder to the exterior; differs in length and function between sexes. Sphincters Muscular rings at the bladder's exit that control the timing and release of urine. Nitrogenous waste Byproducts like urea filtered from blood by the kidneys and excreted in urine. Urea Primary nitrogen-containing compound in urine, formed from protein breakdown and removed by the kidneys. Pelvic cavity Body space housing the bladder and reproductive organs, differing in structure between males and females. Reservoir A structure, such as the bladder, that temporarily stores urine before elimination. Sexually transmitted infections Diseases that can involve the urethra, especially in males where it is part of both urinary and reproductive systems. Urinary tract infections Infections often affecting the urethra and bladder, more common in females due to anatomical differences. Prostate Male gland surrounding the urethra, where urinary and reproductive tracts converge. Microbiology Study of microorganisms, crucial for understanding infections and normal flora in the urinary system. Reproductive system Organ system involved in producing offspring; in males, shares the urethra with the urinary system.
Structure & Function of the Urinary System definitions
