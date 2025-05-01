Skip to main content
The Ames Test definitions

  • Ames Test
    A screening experiment that assesses if a chemical induces DNA mutations by measuring bacterial colony growth.
  • Mutagen
    A chemical agent capable of causing changes in DNA, leading to genetic mutations.
  • Mutation
    A change in the DNA sequence that can alter cellular function or characteristics.
  • Minimal Media
    A nutrient agar lacking specific components, such as Histidine, used to select for certain bacterial phenotypes.
  • Histidine
    An amino acid required for the growth of certain bacteria, absent in the test's minimal media.
  • His- Bacteria
    Bacterial cells unable to synthesize Histidine, requiring it from their environment to grow.
  • His+ Bacteria
    Bacterial cells capable of synthesizing Histidine, allowing growth on media lacking this amino acid.
  • Control Plate
    An experimental setup where a known non-mutagenic chemical is added to compare baseline mutation rates.
  • Test Plate
    An experimental setup where the chemical under investigation is added to assess its mutagenic potential.
  • Colony
    A visible cluster of bacterial cells originating from a single progenitor, indicating successful growth.
  • Spontaneous Mutation
    A naturally occurring genetic change that arises without exposure to external mutagens.
  • Induced Mutation
    A genetic change triggered by exposure to a chemical agent, such as a mutagen.
  • Mutagenicity
    The degree to which a substance increases the frequency of mutations in a test organism.
  • Prototroph
    A bacterial strain capable of synthesizing all compounds needed for growth, such as His+ cells.
  • Experimental Group
    The set of samples exposed to the chemical being tested for mutagenic effects.