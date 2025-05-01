Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Ames Test A screening experiment that assesses if a chemical induces DNA mutations by measuring bacterial colony growth.

Mutagen A chemical agent capable of causing changes in DNA, leading to genetic mutations.

Mutation A change in the DNA sequence that can alter cellular function or characteristics.

Minimal Media A nutrient agar lacking specific components, such as Histidine, used to select for certain bacterial phenotypes.

Histidine An amino acid required for the growth of certain bacteria, absent in the test's minimal media.

His- Bacteria Bacterial cells unable to synthesize Histidine, requiring it from their environment to grow.