Ames Test A screening experiment that assesses if a chemical induces DNA mutations by measuring bacterial colony growth. Mutagen A chemical agent capable of causing changes in DNA, leading to genetic mutations. Mutation A change in the DNA sequence that can alter cellular function or characteristics. Minimal Media A nutrient agar lacking specific components, such as Histidine, used to select for certain bacterial phenotypes. Histidine An amino acid required for the growth of certain bacteria, absent in the test's minimal media. His- Bacteria Bacterial cells unable to synthesize Histidine, requiring it from their environment to grow. His+ Bacteria Bacterial cells capable of synthesizing Histidine, allowing growth on media lacking this amino acid. Control Plate An experimental setup where a known non-mutagenic chemical is added to compare baseline mutation rates. Test Plate An experimental setup where the chemical under investigation is added to assess its mutagenic potential. Colony A visible cluster of bacterial cells originating from a single progenitor, indicating successful growth. Spontaneous Mutation A naturally occurring genetic change that arises without exposure to external mutagens. Induced Mutation A genetic change triggered by exposure to a chemical agent, such as a mutagen. Mutagenicity The degree to which a substance increases the frequency of mutations in a test organism. Prototroph A bacterial strain capable of synthesizing all compounds needed for growth, such as His+ cells. Experimental Group The set of samples exposed to the chemical being tested for mutagenic effects.
The Ames Test definitions
