The Ames Test quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the purpose of the Ames test? The purpose of the Ames test is to determine if a chemical is a mutagen, meaning it can induce mutations in DNA. The test measures the ability of a chemical to cause mutations that revert His- bacteria to His+, allowing them to grow on media lacking histidine. An increased number of His+ colonies indicates the chemical is mutagenic.

What type of media is used in the Ames test and what key nutrient does it lack? Minimal media agar plates are used in the Ames test, and they lack the amino acid histidine.

Which bacterial phenotype is able to grow on the minimal media used in the Ames test? Only histidine prototrophs (His+ cells) can grow on the minimal media because they do not require external histidine.

Why do His- bacteria generally not grow on the minimal media in the Ames test? His- bacteria require histidine to grow, and since the minimal media lacks histidine, they cannot grow unless they mutate to His+.

What causes the appearance of a few His+ colonies on the control plate in the Ames test? A few His+ colonies appear on the control plate due to spontaneous mutations that revert His- bacteria to His+.

How does the number of His+ colonies on the test plate indicate mutagenicity? A large number of His+ colonies on the test plate suggests the chemical is a mutagen, as it induces mutations converting His- to His+.