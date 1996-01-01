The Trp Operon quiz #1 Flashcards

When are E. coli bacteria most likely to express the genes of the trp operon?

E. coli are most likely to express the genes of the trp operon when tryptophan levels are low or absent in the environment. In these conditions, the trp repressor remains inactive because there is no tryptophan to act as a corepressor, allowing RNA polymerase to bind to the promoter and initiate transcription of the operon for tryptophan synthesis.