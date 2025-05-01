Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Trachoma A chronic ocular infection by specific Chlamydia trachomatis serotypes, leading to inflammation, scarring, and preventable blindness.

Chlamydia trachomatis A gram-negative, coccoid bacterium with ocular serotypes responsible for eye infections distinct from those causing genital disease.

Serotype A distinct variant within a bacterial species, identified by unique surface antigens, determining tissue tropism and disease type.

Conjunctiva A thin, transparent tissue lining the inner eyelids and covering the white part of the eye, often targeted in ocular infections.

Inflammation A protective tissue response characterized by redness, swelling, and discomfort, often resulting from infection or injury.

Pus discharge A thick, yellowish fluid composed of dead cells and bacteria, commonly seen in bacterial eye infections.