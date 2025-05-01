Skip to main content
Trachoma definitions

  • Trachoma
    A chronic ocular infection by specific Chlamydia trachomatis serotypes, leading to inflammation, scarring, and preventable blindness.
  • Chlamydia trachomatis
    A gram-negative, coccoid bacterium with ocular serotypes responsible for eye infections distinct from those causing genital disease.
  • Serotype
    A distinct variant within a bacterial species, identified by unique surface antigens, determining tissue tropism and disease type.
  • Conjunctiva
    A thin, transparent tissue lining the inner eyelids and covering the white part of the eye, often targeted in ocular infections.
  • Inflammation
    A protective tissue response characterized by redness, swelling, and discomfort, often resulting from infection or injury.
  • Pus discharge
    A thick, yellowish fluid composed of dead cells and bacteria, commonly seen in bacterial eye infections.
  • Scarring
    The formation of fibrous tissue replacing normal tissue after chronic injury or inflammation, potentially impairing organ function.
  • Trichiasis
    A condition where eyelashes turn inward, causing them to rub against and damage the cornea, often due to eyelid scarring.
  • Cornea
    The transparent, dome-shaped front part of the eye that covers the iris and pupil, essential for focusing vision.
  • Fomite
    An inanimate object or surface capable of transmitting infectious agents between individuals, such as towels or bedding.
  • Azithromycin
    An oral antibiotic effective against Chlamydia trachomatis, commonly used to treat systemic and ocular bacterial infections.
  • Visual inspection
    A diagnostic approach relying on direct observation of physical signs, often used where laboratory resources are limited.
  • Conjunctival swab
    A diagnostic sample collected from the eye's conjunctiva to detect the presence of infectious organisms.
  • Immunity
    The body's defense capability against reinfection, which remains incomplete in certain chronic bacterial diseases.
  • Surgery
    A medical intervention to correct anatomical deformities, such as eyelid changes, and prevent further ocular damage.