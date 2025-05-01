Back
Trachoma A chronic ocular infection by specific Chlamydia trachomatis serotypes, leading to inflammation, scarring, and preventable blindness. Chlamydia trachomatis A gram-negative, coccoid bacterium with ocular serotypes responsible for eye infections distinct from those causing genital disease. Serotype A distinct variant within a bacterial species, identified by unique surface antigens, determining tissue tropism and disease type. Conjunctiva A thin, transparent tissue lining the inner eyelids and covering the white part of the eye, often targeted in ocular infections. Inflammation A protective tissue response characterized by redness, swelling, and discomfort, often resulting from infection or injury. Pus discharge A thick, yellowish fluid composed of dead cells and bacteria, commonly seen in bacterial eye infections. Scarring The formation of fibrous tissue replacing normal tissue after chronic injury or inflammation, potentially impairing organ function. Trichiasis A condition where eyelashes turn inward, causing them to rub against and damage the cornea, often due to eyelid scarring. Cornea The transparent, dome-shaped front part of the eye that covers the iris and pupil, essential for focusing vision. Fomite An inanimate object or surface capable of transmitting infectious agents between individuals, such as towels or bedding. Azithromycin An oral antibiotic effective against Chlamydia trachomatis, commonly used to treat systemic and ocular bacterial infections. Visual inspection A diagnostic approach relying on direct observation of physical signs, often used where laboratory resources are limited. Conjunctival swab A diagnostic sample collected from the eye's conjunctiva to detect the presence of infectious organisms. Immunity The body's defense capability against reinfection, which remains incomplete in certain chronic bacterial diseases. Surgery A medical intervention to correct anatomical deformities, such as eyelid changes, and prevent further ocular damage.
Trachoma definitions
