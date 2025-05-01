Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Transcription Termination Process in prokaryotes where synthesis of messenger RNA ends, resulting in release of RNA polymerase and mRNA from DNA.

Prokaryotes Organisms lacking a nucleus, such as bacteria, where transcription and translation occur in the same cellular compartment.

Factor Dependent Termination Mechanism where a structural change in mRNA, specifically a stem loop, triggers release of RNA polymerase from DNA.

Rho Dependent Termination Mechanism involving a specific protein that binds mRNA at a designated site, leading to the end of transcription.

Stem Loop Structure Self-complementary region in mRNA forming a loop, which disrupts transcription by causing enzyme dissociation.

Messenger RNA Molecule synthesized during transcription that carries genetic information from DNA for protein synthesis.