Transcription Termination in Prokaryotes definitions

  • Transcription Termination
    Process in prokaryotes where synthesis of messenger RNA ends, resulting in release of RNA polymerase and mRNA from DNA.
  • Prokaryotes
    Organisms lacking a nucleus, such as bacteria, where transcription and translation occur in the same cellular compartment.
  • Factor Dependent Termination
    Mechanism where a structural change in mRNA, specifically a stem loop, triggers release of RNA polymerase from DNA.
  • Rho Dependent Termination
    Mechanism involving a specific protein that binds mRNA at a designated site, leading to the end of transcription.
  • Stem Loop Structure
    Self-complementary region in mRNA forming a loop, which disrupts transcription by causing enzyme dissociation.
  • Messenger RNA
    Molecule synthesized during transcription that carries genetic information from DNA for protein synthesis.
  • RNA Polymerase
    Enzyme responsible for synthesizing RNA from a DNA template and released upon transcription termination.
  • DNA
    Genetic material serving as the template for RNA synthesis during transcription in prokaryotes.
  • Rho Protein
    Termination factor that binds to a specific site on mRNA, initiating the release of RNA polymerase.
  • Rho Site
    Specific sequence on mRNA recognized and bound by a termination factor to facilitate transcription termination.
  • Dissociation
    Separation event where RNA polymerase and mRNA are released from the DNA template, marking the end of transcription.
  • Terminator Protein
    Molecule, such as the rho factor, that interacts with mRNA to induce the cessation of transcription.