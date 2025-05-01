Back
Transcription Termination Process in prokaryotes where synthesis of messenger RNA ends, resulting in release of RNA polymerase and mRNA from DNA. Prokaryotes Organisms lacking a nucleus, such as bacteria, where transcription and translation occur in the same cellular compartment. Factor Dependent Termination Mechanism where a structural change in mRNA, specifically a stem loop, triggers release of RNA polymerase from DNA. Rho Dependent Termination Mechanism involving a specific protein that binds mRNA at a designated site, leading to the end of transcription. Stem Loop Structure Self-complementary region in mRNA forming a loop, which disrupts transcription by causing enzyme dissociation. Messenger RNA Molecule synthesized during transcription that carries genetic information from DNA for protein synthesis. RNA Polymerase Enzyme responsible for synthesizing RNA from a DNA template and released upon transcription termination. DNA Genetic material serving as the template for RNA synthesis during transcription in prokaryotes. Rho Protein Termination factor that binds to a specific site on mRNA, initiating the release of RNA polymerase. Rho Site Specific sequence on mRNA recognized and bound by a termination factor to facilitate transcription termination. Dissociation Separation event where RNA polymerase and mRNA are released from the DNA template, marking the end of transcription. Terminator Protein Molecule, such as the rho factor, that interacts with mRNA to induce the cessation of transcription.
Transcription Termination in Prokaryotes definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/12